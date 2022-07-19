Listen to this article

The cat's out of the bag. Initial reviews of the 2022 Lucid Air Grand Touring have already poured in, including our very own. To put the whole in context, the Air GT is promising in many aspects, mostly praised for the company's attention to detail inside the electric sedan.

While our first drive review tells you all the things you'll love and hate about the Tesla Model S Plaid competitor, there's one question we didn't dare answer during our time with the car: can the Lucid Air GT do some donuts?

Gallery: 2022 Lucid Air Grand Touring: First Drive

139 Photos

Apparently, it can, as demonstrated by the folks from YouTuber Rich Rebuilds who were present during the Lucid-organized first-hand experience event for the new car on California twisties.

The time-stamped video atop this page shows that the Lucid Air GT can shred its tires on an empty parking lot. It looks a lot of fun, and evidently, the YouTubers had the most of it but only until they were given a chaperone for their antics. Or at least that's what the video said, who knows.

In case you're wondering at this point, the Lucid Air GT Performance is powered by two motors, good for 1,050 horsepower (783 kilowatts) and 446-mile EPA-estimated range when equipped with 21-inch wheels.

"Lucid Air Grand Touring Performance answers the strong demand we continue to see for higher-performance versions of the Lucid Air," said Peter Rawlinson, CEO and CTO of Lucid Group.

Lucid has already started selling and building the Air Grand Touring. For Canada, Lucid will start selling the electric sedan next month. The price of admission in the US starts at $154,000, while the Grand Touring Performance has a sticker price of $179,000.