Spy shots have revealed that BMW is preparing a new X3 crossover. Spy photos from last month caught the hotter X3 M40i variant, our first look at the redesigned model. New pictures provide a look at the base model, which is evident in the wheels and rear-end design.

The front looks similar between the two test vehicles but deciphering any styling differences with the camouflage and cladding covering it isn't easy. The top of the outline of the kidney grille is visible, but it's unclear how large it is. However, it doesn't look massive as we can spot a lower grille opening spanning across the front.

The wheels are smaller and less sporty-looking than the wheels on the previous X3 test vehicle. We can also tell this is a less-potent variant based on the rear-end design, which lacks a lower rear bumper that accommodates the quad exhaust pipes seen on the other prototype.

We expect BMW to offer the X3 with a variety of powertrains, including one for the potent X3 M. Electrification will be a big part of the new X3, with hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and fully electric variants likely planned. The X3 M might even get in on the electrification game by pairing gas and electricity for the potent family hauler.

The spy shots have captured the car's interior, but it appears as if BMW is trying to hide the crossover's dash. We expect the revamped X3 to receive BMW's latest infotainment technology from the iX, including the large dual screen setup on the dash. It should come with iDrive 8 and the latest BMW bells and whistles.

The new X3 could grow in size compared to the outgoing model, but it won't be a substantial difference. The photos make it difficult to determine how much larger it will be, but a slightly larger crossover should translate into additional passenger and cargo space.

We first spotted the BMW X3 out testing for the first time last month, which likely means we won't see the X3 debut until sometime next year for the 2024 model year. The crossover continues to wear thick cladding at the front, and the rear still features stand-in taillight units. There's still a lot of development time ahead for one of the brand's best-selling vehicles. BMW has to get it right.