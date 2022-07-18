Listen to this article

There are several camouflaged Chevrolet Corvette C8 development vehicles testing at the Nürburgring. Our spies suspect that these are the hybrid-assisted E-Ray models.

Oddly, none of these Corvettes have the hybrid sticker that's necessary for testing an electrified vehicle around the 'Ring. Although, this decals are only necessary when actually on the track, which might explain their absence.

One of the models has what appears to be external kill switches on the driver's side front fender.

These vehicles mostly wear the body from the Corvette Z06, including the lower fascia and side inlets. However, these vehicles don't have the sporty model's center-exit exhausts. Instead, there's the regular 'Vette's layout with a pair of outlets on each side

This setup makes sense because the E-Ray reportedly shares the 6.2-liter V8 from the standard version of the Corvette. An electric motor would allegedly turn the front axle, making this the first all-wheel 'Vette available from the factory. Rumors suggest the total power output from this system could be between 600 horsepower (447 kilowatts) and 650 hp (484 kW). Acceleration to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) might be as quick as two seconds.

Just the electric motor would reportedly be able to propel the E-Ray at 25-35 miles per hour (40-56 kilometers per hour).

A rumor indicates that the E-Ray would take the place of the Corvette Grand Sport in the vehicle's range. In the past, the GS occupied a spot in the model hierarchy that was above the base model but below the Z06.

The Corvette E-Ray reportedly arrives in 2023. We might see it later this year, though. With the Z06, Chevy debuted the model in October 2021 and only just announced pricing.

After the E-Ray, the Corvette range will reportedly grow to include the ZR1 that will allegedly use a twin-turbo version of the Z06's 5.5-liter V8 and will make around 850 hp (634 kW). Then, the Zora will potentially combine the hybrid and twin-turbo V8 to produce 1,000 hp (746 kW).