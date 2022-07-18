Listen to this article

The off-road muscle truck war has escalated considerably thanks to the arrival of the 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R. For the first time in years, Blue Oval buyers can get a V8 stuffed into the Raptor's engine bay, and it packs one hell of a punch. Specifically, its supercharged 5.2-liter V8 makes 700 horsepower. It's easily the most powerful F-150 Ford has ever offered from the factory floor.

But in the Detroit's never-ending horsepower war, it's still second place to the Ram TRX. And Ram has already taken to social media to remind the world of that fact.

We've chosen to embed Ram's Twitter post above, but you'll also find the truck company trolling Ford on Facebook and Instagram. And this is definitely a bit of trolling, as Ram is playing up Ford's Scary Fast Raptor R teaser campaign by calling the TRX Scary Powerful. Admittedly, the power advantage is exceedingly small – 702 hp in the TRX compared to 700 in the Raptor R. But it's enough for TRX to retain its title as the most powerful off-roader in the class. In the eyes of average individuals, that's where the comparison ends.

Gallery: 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R

34 Photos

Of course, Ford would have you look deeper to see the Raptor R is approximately 400 pounds lighter than the TRX. Also, the engine is indeed borrowed from the Mustang Shelby GT500 but it's been retuned for better low-end torque. You'll find 640 pound-feet of max twist hitting at 4,250 rpm, versus 625 lb-ft at 5,000 revs in the Shelby. However, the TRX peaks at 650 lb-ft, so any way you slice it, Ram is the undisputed king of power in the off-road muscle truck segment.

How does this all translate to real-world performance? Ford hasn't shared any statistics regarding acceleration times, but we expect the Raptor R will mirror the TRX with 60-mph sprints in the 4.5-second range. And being a Raptor, it's ready to tackle trails at speed with an upgraded front axle and revised spring rates. The Raptor R also comes standard with just about every Raptor option box ticked, including the larger 37-inch tires. You'll pay for it though – Ford says the 700-hp 2023 F-150 Raptor R starts at $109,145. That's significantly more than the TRX.

Order banks are now open for the Raptor R. Production will begin later this year.