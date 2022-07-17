Listen to this article

The VW Bus is officially back this year with the debut of the VW ID. Buzz. And to create further buzz about the newest electric bus, Volkswagen has officially announced the 2023 VW Bus Festival that's set to happen in Hannover, Germany where the ID. Buzz is being produced by VW Commercial Vehicles.

In fact, the German automaker is giving a lengthy leeway for the attendees, with over 340 days to go before the 2023 VW Bus Festival happens on June 23-25, 2023. Organizer VW Commercial Vehicles expects the event to garner up to 100,000 visitors from around the world and over 6,000 vehicles gracing the showground car parks.

Gallery: 2023 VW Bus Festival Announcement

4 Photos

Visitors of the VW Bus Festival aren't limited to the new US-bound VW ID. Buzz. Current and historic VW camper vans and Microbus models are equally welcome, all the way to the T1 and the Kombi, even the new Multivan PHEV.

"This interaction between all the diverse VW Bus models of all eras is at the soul of the community. We're delighted that 16 years after the last festival, this globally unique automotive phenomena will again be given a stage in 2023,"says Lars Krause, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Brand Board of Management Member for Sales and Marketing.

The 2023 VW Bus Festival will be a three-day affair. It will be "a festival as an expression of an approach to life," according to VW, with the VW Bus enthusiasts partying together, listening to live music, talking shop, and camping out for three days. It aims to follow the success of the 2007 VW Bus Festival, which ranks to this day as the greatest VW Bus event of all time.

Camping tickets for the 2023 VW Bus Festival start at 29 euros and can only be booked online. That money accounts for the whole weekend, entitling the ticket holder (and up to three companions) a pitch for applicable VW Bus vehicles, access to the camp site's sanitary facilities, and, of course, access to the festival grounds.