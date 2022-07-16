Listen to this article

We've been witness to how insanely fast and quick the new Porsche 911 Turbo S is since its debut. Countless times, the top-spec 911 has beaten nameplates in various drag races, so we have high expectations whenever it rolls down at a starting line.

Does a stock Porsche 911 Turbo S have enough oomph to beat a tuned Nissan GT-R and an electric Rallycross racer? We'll find out in this straight-line contest, courtesy of carwow. These cars don't have anything in common except that they're insanely quick, but which one will win in a drag race?

Gallery: 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S

9 Photos

But first, let's look at the numbers. The Nissan GT-R here has been tuned and given forged internals, which allows its twin-turbo V6 to put out 1,100 horsepower (820 kilowatts) and 937 pound-feet (1,270 Newton-meters) of torque. It also has a built six-speed automatic gearbox that sends the power to all four corners.

Meanwhile, the EV is a Xite Racing Nitro electric Rallycross car. It's powered by four electric motors, one on each wheel, with a total output of 820 hp (611 kW) and 664 lb-ft (900 Nm) of pull. Weirdly enough, it has a three-speed gearbox on board.

Of course, the 911 Turbo S comes with a stock twin-turbo 3.8-liter flat-six that makes 650 hp (485 kW) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque, also sent to all four wheels. It's the least powerful of the three cars in contention but as we know, it has worked miracles before despite the disadvantage.

Interestingly, the EV Rallycross racer is the lightest of the bunch, but it's also the most expensive given its nature as a motorsports contender.

Given these facts, which do you think won the drag race? Watch the video and let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.