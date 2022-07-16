Listen to this article

As Rolls-Royce's first SUV, the Cullinan is the newest addition to the British marque's lineup. And just like the rest of the Rolls-Royce cars, the Cullinan is an extremely luxurious SUV, full of choice materials for that opulent motoring experience.

But what if you want a sporty take on the Cullinan instead of its decadent appeal? German aftermarket specialist DMC has something like that and the company calls it the "Emperor."

Outside, the exposed carbon fiber elements pop out from the Cherry Red paint finish. The entirety of the long bonnet is now made of carbon fiber, while the wheel arches are now 4 centimeters (1.6 inches) wider on each side. Even the rear gets carbon fiber spoilers – one added as a lip type to the tailgate.

Gallery: DMC Rolls-Royce Cullinan "Emperor" Wide Body

13 Photos

The set of 24-inch multi-spoke wheels is specially designed for DMC and made by PUR Wheels in Canada. Made out of special aluminum alloys, the light forged wheel can take both higher speeds and higher loads as long as partnered with high-performance tires.

Inside the Emperor's cabin, DMC meddled with the upholstery by using Cherry Red leather with wavy stitches. The Rolls-Royce hallmark starlight headliner is still intact, thankfully, while splashes of DMC branding on the seats and the matting are added.

The German tuner isn't just about the show, though. The Emperor Cullinan receives a new engine management system and a sports exhaust, which increased the overall output of the V12 engine.

The original 571 horsepower (426 kilowatts) and 627 pound-feet (850 Newton-meters) are increased to 615 hp (459 kW) and 704 lb-ft (955 Nm) of pull. These figures allow the Emperor to sprint to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in just 4.9 seconds, with a top speed of 175 mph (282 km/h).