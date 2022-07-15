Listen to this article

It's not every day we catch a fleet of Porsche test vehicles lined up in a row. That's exactly what happened recently in Southern California, Redondo Beach to be specific. A Cayenne, Cayenne Coupe, and Panamera were resting in a parking lot, and a cool Motor1.com reader stepped in to grab some up-close photos.

These three prototypes are all wearing Porsche's black-tape camouflage, but thanks to an enthusiast named Ted (hikesupsurf67 on Instagram), we are treated to a very close look at all of them. He was gracious enough to share high-resolution images with us, which helps considerably in peeling away the tape and faux headlight trim to give us a taste of what's happening underneath.

Our attention falls to the Panamera first, as previous prototype sightings suggest we could be looking at a completely new generation instead of a facelift. We see the same changes to the fascias on this model, and we're treated to an especially close look at the Panamera's smaller Taycan-inspired headlights. Extensive camouflage on the fenders and rear pillar further point to this being a next-gen Panamera. The current model has been around since 2016, so it's certainly due.

As for the Cayenne prototypes, our sources don't believe they are next-generation models. A standard Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe are seen here with camouflage relegated to the front fascia and headlights, where once again we're treated to a very close look. Porsche will square things up, as easily seen with the large corner vents. The headlights will also be a touch smaller and edgier, and a slight redesign to the taillights is in store. As an added bonus, this particular Cayenne Coupe test vehicle appears to be the hot Turbo GT, which means there's 631 horsepower or possibly more under the hood.

We say possibly because Porsche could add a few more ponies to the Cayenne lineup with this refresh. We previously reported on the possibility of a revised hybrid powertrain for the SUV, though nothing has been confirmed yet. Similarly, with such extensive exterior and interior changes coming to the Panamera, at least some changes under the sedan's hood for both hybrid and pure combustion models is all but guaranteed.

Gallery: New Porsche Panamera, Cayenne Spy Photos

11 Photos

The refreshed Cayenne lineup could debut this year as a 2023 model. We still think the new Panamera is a bit further away, debuting next year for the 2024 model year.

Enjoy more Porsche chat in the Rambling About Cars podcast discussing the Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT, available below.