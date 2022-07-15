Listen to this article

The Ford F-150 Raptor R teaser campaign is heating up in a new video of the truck setting the desert on fire. There isn't much of a wait for the meaner pickup's full unveiling on Monday, July 18.

We know that the Raptor R packs a V8 powerplant. All signs point to the mill being the supercharged 5.2-liter V8 engine from the Mustang Shelby GT500. It makes 760 horsepower (567 kilowatts) in that application, but the output is reportedly a bit lower in the truck. In the previous teaser, Ford claims that the truck is "scary fast."

There are two rumored possibilities for the gearbox. It might continue to use a 10-speed automatic like the standard Raptor. Or, there's speculation about the truck getting the seven-speed dual-clutch transmission from the Shelby GT500.

Motor1.com actually got a brief chance to see the Raptor R driving through the desert. Its V8 makes an aggressive sound.

The Raptor is about more than just straight-line speed. The existing pickup already has an impressive suspension setup for absorbing rugged terrain. The R version appears to have different trailing arms at the rear. There might be more upgrades that we can't yet see. The parts would let owners make the most of the extra power while off-roading.

In terms of styling, the spy shots suggest the Raptor R looks a lot like the standard Raptor. The photos indicate there might be small tweaks like revisions to the front bumper.

After the July 18 debut, the Raptor R will enter production in late 2022. They'll possibly be available in showrooms before the end of the year. Pricing remains a mystery but is sure to be more than the Raptor's base cost of $71,700 after the $1,795 destination fee.

Ford announced the Raptor R on February 3, 2021, which happened to be the same day the company revealed the standard Raptor. It staggered the release of the two variants and made us wait for the more potent model.