Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more than that. If you want to stay on the cutting-edge of what's on the way check out this list of all of the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.

This might be a glimpse of the RS4 Avant but without the sporty wagon's fender flares. An RS6 Avant is following it. A few of the photos offer a view into the cabin, including a digital instrument cluster and tablet-like infotainment.

This next-gen Audi Q5 is under heavy camouflage and appears to be having a problem. For some reason, a Q7 is towing it in a few of these spy shots.

The Audi Q6 E-Tron Sportback will take the upcoming electric EV and will give it a sleeker roofline. This one wears heavy camouflage that's similar to the VW Touareg development vehicle from this week (check it out further down below).

The development of the BMW 5 Series is moving along. This one adopts the production-spec headlights.

The BMW Z4 has a refresh coming. There's a modified front fascia, but the headlights appear to be the same. There are also small tweaks to the rear bumper. Inside, there are signs that the model is not getting the latest iDrive 8 hardware.

This Ford Super Duty has a fully exposed grille. The latest generation of the pickup has a new design for the stacked headlights that integrate into the grille. This one has a rugged lower fascia with exposed tow hooks.

The next-gen Hyundai Kona receives new headlights with a vertical split. The rest of the body is under heavy camouflage. This one is conducting testing while towing.

Hyundai discontinued the Veloster lineup, making this development vehicle so weird to see. Also, it has a plug-in hybrid powertrain, which the Veloster N doesn't have. It seems like this is a test mule for the brand to develop something new.

The Kia EV9 will be the brand's large, electric crossover. The design doesn't appear to be as angular as the concept, but there's still lots of camouflage, so we can't be completely sure. We're expecting the production version to debut in the 2023 calendar year.

The Land Rover Range Rover Velar receives a refresh that gives it a tweaked lower fascia and rear bumper. The changes appear to be fairly minor.

This is our first time seeing the updated 911 GT3. All of the changes are at the back where the vehicle has a covering likely hiding outlets in the bumper. The diffuser is different, too.

The next-gen Toyota Tacoma is on the horizon. This one uses a modified Tundra body to conceal the design. Look for the production model to debut in 2023 and go on sale for the 2024 model year.

This Volkswagen Touareg development vehicle wears a whole lot of camouflage. It seems like an excessive amount of covering for a model receiving a refresh.

