Listen to this article

Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more than that. If you want to stay on the cutting-edge of what's on the way check out this list of all of the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.

New Audi A4 Avant Spied With Big Screens, RS4 Potentially Caught

This might be a glimpse of the RS4 Avant but without the sporty wagon's fender flares. An RS6 Avant is following it. A few of the photos offer a view into the cabin, including a digital instrument cluster and tablet-like infotainment.

Gallery: 2023 Audi A4 / RS4 Avant spy photos

2023 Audi A4 / RS4 Avant spy photo
22 Photos
2023 Audi A4 / RS4 Avant spy photo 2023 Audi A4 / RS4 Avant spy photo 2023 Audi A4 / RS4 Avant spy photo 2023 Audi A4 / RS4 Avant spy photo 2023 Audi A4 / RS4 Avant spy photo 2023 Audi A4 / RS4 Avant spy photo 2023 Audi A4 / RS4 Avant spy photo

2024 Audi Q5 Spied Being Towed By Q7, Did It Break Down?

This next-gen Audi Q5 is under heavy camouflage and appears to be having a problem. For some reason, a Q7 is towing it in a few of these spy shots.

Gallery: New 2024 Audi Q5 Spy Shots

New 2024 Audi Q5 Spy Shots
13 Photos
New 2024 Audi Q5 Spy Shots New 2024 Audi Q5 Spy Shots New 2024 Audi Q5 Spy Shots New 2024 Audi Q5 Spy Shots New 2024 Audi Q5 Spy Shots New 2024 Audi Q5 Spy Shots New 2024 Audi Q5 Spy Shots

Audi Q6 E-Tron Sportback Spied For The First Time

The Audi Q6 E-Tron Sportback will take the upcoming electric EV and will give it a sleeker roofline. This one wears heavy camouflage that's similar to the VW Touareg development vehicle from this week (check it out further down below).

Gallery: Audi Q6 E-Tron Sportback Spy Shots

Audi Q6 E-Tron Sportback Spy Shots
7 Photos
Audi Q6 E-Tron Sportback Spy Shots Audi Q6 E-Tron Sportback Spy Shots Audi Q6 E-Tron Sportback Spy Shots Audi Q6 E-Tron Sportback Spy Shots Audi Q6 E-Tron Sportback Spy Shots Audi Q6 E-Tron Sportback Spy Shots Audi Q6 E-Tron Sportback Spy Shots

2023 BMW 5 Series Spied With Production Lights For The First Time

The development of the BMW 5 Series is moving along. This one adopts the production-spec headlights.

Gallery: 2023 BMW 5 Series Sedan with production lights spied

2023 BMW 5 Series with production lights spy photo
14 Photos
2023 BMW 5 Series with production lights spy photo 2023 BMW 5 Series with production lights spy photo 2023 BMW 5 Series with production lights spy photo 2023 BMW 5 Series with production lights spy photo 2023 BMW 5 Series with production lights spy photo 2023 BMW 5 Series with production lights spy photo 2023 BMW 5 Series with production lights spy photo

2023 BMW Z4 Facelift Spied For The First Time

The BMW Z4 has a refresh coming. There's a modified front fascia, but the headlights appear to be the same. There are also small tweaks to the rear bumper. Inside, there are signs that the model is not getting the latest iDrive 8 hardware.

Gallery: 2023 BMW Z4 first spy photos

2023 BMW Z4 first spy photo
11 Photos
2023 BMW Z4 first spy photo 2023 BMW Z4 first spy photo 2023 BMW Z4 first spy photo 2023 BMW Z4 first spy photo 2023 BMW Z4 first spy photo 2023 BMW Z4 first spy photo 2023 BMW Z4 first spy photo

New Ford Super Duty King Ranch Dually Spied With Its Face Showing

This Ford Super Duty has a fully exposed grille. The latest generation of the pickup has a new design for the stacked headlights that integrate into the grille. This one has a rugged lower fascia with exposed tow hooks.

Gallery: 2024 Ford Super Duty King Ranch Dually Spy Photos

2024 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch Side View Spy Photo
13 Photos
2024 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch Side View Spy Photo 2024 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch Side View Spy Photo 2024 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch Side View Spy Photo 2024 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch Side View Spy Photo 2024 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch Side View Spy Photo 2024 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch Side View Spy Photo 2024 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch Side View Spy Photo

New Hyundai Kona Spy Shots Capture Crossover Towing A Heavy Load

The next-gen Hyundai Kona receives new headlights with a vertical split. The rest of the body is under heavy camouflage. This one is conducting testing while towing.

Gallery: New Hyundai Kona Towing Spy Shots

New Hyundai Kona Towing Spy Shots
13 Photos
New Hyundai Kona Towing Spy Shots New Hyundai Kona Towing Spy Shots New Hyundai Kona Towing Spy Shots New Hyundai Kona Towing Spy Shots New Hyundai Kona Towing Spy Shots New Hyundai Kona Towing Spy Shots New Hyundai Kona Towing Spy Shots

Big Reviews This Week:

1964 volvo p1800 cyan first drive 1964 Volvo P1800 Cyan First Drive Review: Carbon Copy
2022 toyota gr86 review 2022 Toyota GR86 Review: Still Affordable, More Fun

Hyundai Veloster N Plug-In Hybrid Spied, But It Could Be Something Else

Hyundai discontinued the Veloster lineup, making this development vehicle so weird to see. Also, it has a plug-in hybrid powertrain, which the Veloster N doesn't have. It seems like this is a test mule for the brand to develop something new.

Gallery: Hyundai Veloster N PHEV spy photos

Hyundai Veloster N PHEV spy photo
11 Photos
Hyundai Veloster N PHEV spy photo Hyundai Veloster N PHEV spy photo Hyundai Veloster N PHEV spy photo Hyundai Veloster N PHEV spy photo Hyundai Veloster N PHEV spy photo Hyundai Veloster N PHEV spy photo Hyundai Veloster N PHEV spy photo

First Kia EV9 Spy Shots Capture Big, Boxy SUV Ahead Of 2023 Launch

The Kia EV9 will be the brand's large, electric crossover. The design doesn't appear to be as angular as the concept, but there's still lots of camouflage, so we can't be completely sure. We're expecting the production version to debut in the 2023 calendar year.

Gallery: Kia EV9 Spy Photos

Kia EV9 Spy Photos
25 Photos
Kia EV9 Spy Photos Kia EV9 Spy Photos Kia EV9 Spy Photos Kia EV9 Spy Photos Kia EV9 Spy Photos Kia EV9 Spy Photos Kia EV9 Spy Photos

Land Rover Range Rover Velar Spied Hiding Mild Mid-Cycle Refresh

The Land Rover Range Rover Velar receives a refresh that gives it a tweaked lower fascia and rear bumper. The changes appear to be fairly minor.

Gallery: Land Rover Range Rover Velar Spy Photos

Land Rover Range Rover Velar Spy Photos
13 Photos
Land Rover Range Rover Velar Spy Photos Land Rover Range Rover Velar Spy Photos Land Rover Range Rover Velar Spy Photos Land Rover Range Rover Velar Spy Photos Land Rover Range Rover Velar Spy Photos Land Rover Range Rover Velar Spy Photos Land Rover Range Rover Velar Spy Photos

Refreshed Porsche 911 GT3 Spied Testing For The First Time

This is our first time seeing the updated 911 GT3. All of the changes are at the back where the vehicle has a covering likely hiding outlets in the bumper. The diffuser is different, too.

Gallery: Porsche 911 GT3 Facelift Spy Photos

Porsche 911 GT3 Facelift Spy Photos
8 Photos
Porsche 911 GT3 Facelift Spy Photos Porsche 911 GT3 Facelift Spy Photos Porsche 911 GT3 Facelift Spy Photos Porsche 911 GT3 Facelift Spy Photos Porsche 911 GT3 Facelift Spy Photos Porsche 911 GT3 Facelift Spy Photos Porsche 911 GT3 Facelift Spy Photos

Next-Gen 2024 Toyota Tacoma Spied Wearing Tundra Body Panels

The next-gen Toyota Tacoma is on the horizon. This one uses a modified Tundra body to conceal the design. Look for the production model to debut in 2023 and go on sale for the 2024 model year.

Gallery: New Toyota Tacoma With Tundra Body Spy Shots

New Toyota Tacoma With Tundra Body Spy Shots
13 Photos
New Toyota Tacoma With Tundra Body Spy Shots New Toyota Tacoma With Tundra Body Spy Shots New Toyota Tacoma With Tundra Body Spy Shots New Toyota Tacoma With Tundra Body Spy Shots New Toyota Tacoma With Tundra Body Spy Shots New Toyota Tacoma With Tundra Body Spy Shots New Toyota Tacoma With Tundra Body Spy Shots

2023 VW Touareg Spied Testing In The Alps With Loads Of Camouflage

This Volkswagen Touareg development vehicle wears a whole lot of camouflage. It seems like an excessive amount of covering for a model receiving a refresh.

Gallery: Volkswagen Touareg Facelift New Spy Photos

2023 Volkswagen Touareg Front View Spy Photo
40 Photos
2023 Volkswagen Touareg Front View Spy Photo 2023 Volkswagen Touareg Front View Spy Photo 2023 Volkswagen Touareg Front View Spy Photo 2023 Volkswagen Touareg Side View Spy Photo 2023 Volkswagen Touareg Side View Spy Photo 2023 Volkswagen Touareg Side View Spy Photo 2023 Volkswagen Touareg Side View Spy Photo

Sources: Automedia, CarPix

Chris Bruce
By: Chris Bruce
Got a tip for us? Email: tips@motor1.com