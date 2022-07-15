Listen to this article

Kia has been selling the XCeed in Europe since the middle of 2019 and the South Korean company is preparing a mid-cycle refresh for the lifted hatchback. It was teased for the first time just a few days ago and now we have a set of spy photos hinting at the design changes that can be expected with the refresh. Don’t expect anything huge, though there are some tweaks worth pointing out.

Starting with the front fascia, there is a new design for the headlights with boomerang-shaped LED daytime running lights, similar to the rest of the Ceed family members. The lower section of the front bumper gets new trim and vertical air openings, though these are likely just for decoration. Last but not least, the grille pattern also appears to be different compared to the pre-facelift version for both the upper and lower grilles.

Gallery: 2023 Kia XCeed facelift spy photos

12 Photos

At the back, the most notable difference we can see is the dotted taillight pattern, very similar to what we saw on the Ceed GT / GT-Line last year. Speaking of the GT-Line, the facelifted XCeed will debut with an optional sporty-looking trim level as well. Additional wheel designs and new exterior colors are expected and the green hue of this prototype previews an interesting new color.

Kia plans to have the updated XCeed on sale later this year exclusively with electrified powertrains. The base unit will be a mild-hybrid, though customers can also upgrade to a more powerful plug-in hybrid powertrain. It combines a 1.6-liter gas engine mated to a six-speed dual-clutch transmission and a 44.5-kilowatt electric motor. A small 8.9-kilowatt-hour battery pack stores energy for up to 37 miles (60 kilometers) of purely electric range, while the total system output is rated at 139 horsepower (102 kilowatts) and 196 pound-feet (265 Newton-meters) of torque.

With the teaser images released earlier this week, Kia also promised upgrades to the infotainment system and safety systems of the vehicle. It will be interesting to see whether the interior will get any upgrades. All will become clear on July 18 when Kia will unveil officially the 2023 XCeed facelift.