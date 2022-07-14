Listen to this article

The Subaru Outback and Legacy receive mid-cycle refreshes for the 2023 model year. The company now has pricing for all of the trim levels and the changes to the vehicles. Deliveries of both of them begin this fall.

In addition to the updated styling, the 2023 Outback and Legacy have an updated EyeSight safety assist system that has a wider field of view, updated control software, and an electric brake booster. Subaru says the tech operates more smoothly and in a greater range of conditions.

Gallery: 2023 Subaru Outback Refresh

10 Photos

There are several infotainment upgrades. The base trim of the Outback and Legacy continue to have dual 7.0-inch center information displays, but Subaru says there are improved on-screen controls. Models with 11.6-inch infotainment system gain standard wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto. The company claims the on-screen layout is better for this unit, too.

Some smaller interior tweaks include a new USB-C input on the front center console and another for the occupants in the rear for the Premium trim level. The dome and cargo area lights now have LED illumination.

Gallery: 2023 Subaru Legacy

15 Photos

The Outback Onyx Edition XT now comes standard with navigation, reverse automatic braking, and a power moonroof. On the 2022 model, this equipment was a $1,845 option.

Also, the Outback Limited gains a 12-way power driver’s seat with two-position memory and power lumbar support. The Legacy Limited continues to come with a 10-way power driver's seat.

For the 2023 Legacy, its Sport trim now comes with the turbocharged 2.4-liter boxer engine. This grade has a red accent on the front grille and Magnetite Gray Metallic on the side mirrors and trunk spoiler.

The Sport builds on the Premium trim and adds sport-tuned suspension, LED fog lights, power moonroof, and STARLINK 11.6-inch Multimedia Navigation. Additional standard safety features include Reverse Automatic Braking and DriverFocus® Distraction Mitigation System.

The range-topping Touring trim of the 2023 Outback and Legacy gain a new wide-angle mono camera that comes in addition to the dual-camera EyeSight system. The tech can more easily recognize pedestrians and bicycles in intersections. These vehicles also gain an LCD rearview mirror with auto-dimming and a compass.

The refreshed models have the same engines as before. The base engine is a 2.5-liter flat four-cylinder making 182 horsepower (135 kilowatts) and 176 pound-feet (238 Newton-meters). The other choice is a 2.4-liter turbocharged flat-four offering 260 hp (194 kW) and 277 lb-ft (376 Nm). All models have a CVT and all-wheel drive.

2023 Subaru Outback

Subaru Outback Trim Level 2023 Model Year Price (Including $1,125 Destination) 2022 Model Year Price (Including $1,125 Destination) Price Change Base $29,620 $28,070 $1,550 Premium $31,920 $30,270 $1,6550 Onyx Edition $34,720 N/A N/A Limited $36,520 $34,720 $1,800 Touring $41,070 $38,620 $2,450 Onyx Edition XT $39,820 $36,270 $3,550 Wilderness $39,670 $38,120 $1,550 Limited XT $40,920 $39,120 $1,800 Touring XT $43,520 $41,070 $2,450

2023 Subaru Legacy