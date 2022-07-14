Listen to this article

The whole Porsche 911 lineup has a refresh on the way, and this gallery of photos is our first look at the updates coming for the sporty GT3. The changes appear to be fairly subtle.

The front and sides of this vehicle are identical to the existing GT3, but there appear to be some significant changes to the rear. The development team puts large, black panels on each side of the bumper back there. These pieces might be hiding new outlets. In addition, the center section where the license plate goes is more deeply recessed into the body.

Gallery: Porsche 911 GT3 Facelift Spy Photos

8 Photos

There are changes to the rear diffuser, too. The vertical elements are larger and more prominent on the refreshed model. There's no longer a piece of bodywork below the center-exit exhaust pipes.

Porsche 911 GT3 Facelift Spy Photos 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Rear

Given that this is the first time we are seeing the refreshed GT3, we don't know much more about the changes to this trim. The regular 911 Carrera will receive an updated interior. The biggest change will be a fully digital instrument cluster, rather than the current layout with an analog tachometer.

Powertrain changes for the updated GT3 are a complete mystery at this time. The current model uses a naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six engine that makes 502 horsepower (374 kilowatts) and 346 pound-feet (469 Newton-meters) of torque. The powerplant has a redline at 9,000 rpm. Buyers have the choice of a six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

We don't know when the refreshed GT3 might debut but don't expect to see it for a while. The updated 911 Carrera coupe, convertible, Targa, and their respective GTS variants would likely debut first. Plus, the latest spy shots of the track-focused GT3 RS wearing no camouflage, which is generally evidence that an unveiling isn't too far away.

The refreshed 911 lineup will also mark the introduction of the first hybrid model of the famous sports car to be available in showrooms. It will reportedly have a small battery, and the vehicle will focus on performance rather than efficiency.