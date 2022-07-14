Listen to this article

Every week we publish a lot of renderings. While some of them preview actual new models coming in the next few months, others are mostly done for fun. Those imagine super-futuristic creations that are likely not going to hit the production lines anytime soon, if ever at all.

Here at Motor1.com, we all love virtual drawings and that’s why we figured we’d share one extra rendering article every week. It combines the best design exercises our own artists create, as well as images provided by independent automotive designers, students, and just regular gearheads.

We’ll update this article with the new renderings from the last week every Thursday. Thus, you’ll have all cool digital interpretations handy when you want to take a brief look into the future.

Coupe Sport Lightweight – BMW is about to bring back a legendary moniker that was last used with the E9 generation. This rendering proposes a radical design that already gets us excited about the highly limited performance vehicle.

The new Civic Type R is just around the corner. It will debut later this month with an evolution of Honda’s 2.0-liter engine under the hood. It will debut in time for the Civic’s 50th anniversary.

The next-gen Mitsubishi L200 – known in some markets as the Triton or Strada – will likely arrive later this year or early next year. Design-wise, it will be an evolution over the current model and will be twinned with the new Nissan Navara.

Spy photos have already shown Toyota is working on a new generation Tacoma. The truck is still about a year away from making its debut but this rendering unhides the heavily camouflaged prototype.