Classic Ferrari cars are among the most valuable nameplates in the world, which make them a top pick for collectors and avid enthusiasts. As they say, it's hard to beat the Italian classics.

A number of the old Ferrari cars have been sold for millions at auctions in recent years. However, not everyone is willing to spend seven digits on an Italian car, or even eight like the $38-million 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO. Some are okay to spend some fortune on decommissioned dealership materials, like these old paint and upholstery samples sold on Bring a Trailer for $16,900.

The items sold on BaT include Ferrari paint, leather, cloth, and carpet samples, claimed to be for cars made between the '60s and the '90s. The paint color sample booklets come with Ferrari factory paint colors and their corresponding names written on the back. The three leather sample books come with a variety of types and shades, while the carpet sample books feature swatches from available types and colors. The Scaglietti paint sample book and Connolly leather booklet both date back to the '60s.

Also included in the sale is an A.E. Lorioli Milano enamel key fob in its original packaging, as well as a brass dealership badge marked "Chinetti International Motors, Greenwich, Connecticut." That said, it's safe to assume that these materials came from the mentioned dealership, which has already moved to a new location.

Of note, Luigi Chinetti was Enzo Ferrari's first factory agent in the US and was the first Ferrari dealership across the giant pond.

This isn't the first non-car Ferrari group of items that have been proven valuable. Just last year, an original Ferrari F40 tool kit was put up for auction and has met the hammer at £8,500 or around $10,000 after 31 bids.