Speaking to Motor1.com at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed, Czinger founder and CEO Kevin Czinger explained the inspiration and development of the amazing 21C hypercar. However, we were also treated to some tantalizing news about Czinger's future, which will include multiple models in different segments. And the second model's debut is just around the corner.

"In a few weeks we will present our next model," said Czinger. "That will be a four-seater vehicle at a lower price. Higher volume, but still very exclusive. More volume by our standards."

In this instance, lower price is still likely quite expensive. The 21C will sell for around $2 million, and as for higher production volume, that's also relative. Only 80 21Cs will be built, so the four-seater should still be quite exclusive as Czinger says. As for other models, there are plans in motion to offer several vehicles covering various segments.

"We want to make high-performance cars with lower volumes so we can always offer the latest developments," explained Czinger. "But we have a technology that can make completely new and different structures without investing in new casting and stamping tools, so we can make very different cars. By the end of the decade, in 2030, you'll have six or seven different models, each of which will be very different and define a slightly different segment."

Czinger didn't offer any clues as to the styling or genre of future vehicles. Presumably, a four-seat model could simply be a 21C with a wider cabin but it could also be a sedan or a crossover. Achieving a portfolio of six or seven different models virtually guarantees at least one or two crossovers in the mix. As for the 2030 deadline, the company would need to debut a new model every year and a half to meet the goal.

Performance-wise, if the 21C is any indication, expect prolific power with radical styling. Featuring a front-to-back seating arrangement inspired by fighter jets, the 21C's design generates two tons of downforce at 200 mph. The narrow interior allows for more surface area on the fenders, and then there's the power. Czinger says the 21C's 2.88-liter twin-turbocharged V8 generates the most power per liter of any production engine, 950 horsepower on its own. Coupled with electric power for the front wheels, it makes 1,250 hp all total. The hypercar has already set track records at Laguna Seca and Circuit of the Americas.

We're keen to learn more about Czinger's latest model, which should debut by the end of summer. In the meantime, enjoy more discussion on supercars and this year's Goodwood Festival of Speed in the Rambling About Cars Podcast, featured below.