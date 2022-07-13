Listen to this article

The current-generation Jeep Wrangler has to compete with the all-new Ford Bronco. The Wrangler isn’t getting any significant updates just yet, but the automaker is adding two new colors to the SUV for 2023: Earl and Reign. The two should help Jeep keep its sales lead over the Bronco.

Reign sees the return of purple back to the Wrangler, which last graced the off-roader’s boxy sheetmetal for 2018 on the Wrangler JK. Jeep decided to put Earl into production after receiving “a lot of positive feedback” on the automaker’s 2020 Gladiator Farout concept. Earl might be a weird name for a color, especially the color gray, but Earl Grey tea does exist.

“We work to deliver what our customers tell us they want,” said Jim Morrison, Jeep’s North American senior VP and boss. Morrison added that colors like Earl and Reign are a draw for enthusiasts who want to stand out.

Jeep will offer the two new colors on the Sport, Sahara, Rubicon, 4xe, 392, and Freedom Edition models. The order books are open now, with Earl available for the entire 2023 model year for an extra $395. Jeep will have a limited-production run for Reign, which will be available to order through October for an extra $495.

Earl and Reign are just the latest in a series of bold and boldly named colors that Jeep has introduced on its models. Earlier this year, Jeep added the special-edition Gobi Tan color to the 2022 Gladiator and 2022 Wrangler color selection. Jeep made Tuscadero Pink an available Wrangler color option for 2021.

Colors like Firecracker Red, Sarge Green, and High Velocity will have to make way for Earl and Reign, at least for a limited time. The rest of the Wrangler color palette includes Hydro Blue, Silver Zynith, Sting Gray, Granite Crystal, Black, and Bright White. Would you rather have Earl, Reign, or something else entirely?