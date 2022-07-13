Listen to this article

Hyundai introduced the Kona for the 2018 model year, leading to the compact crossover receiving its mid-cycle refresh for 2021. The model is due for a complete redesign, and new spy shots reveal that development continues on the car. The fresh photos capture the redesigned Kona towing a heavy load.

Hyundai continues to conceal the crossover’s new design, but it’s slowly losing the thick cladding that covers the camouflage. The lack of cladding on the front of the Kona reveals the crossover retaining the current model’s split-headlight styling, but Hyundai tweaks its design to make them vertical instead of horizontal. This is the design language Hyundai used on the new Palisade and Tucson.

Gallery: New Hyundai Kona Towing Spy Shots

13 Photos

The crossover looks slightly larger than the model it will replace, but we don’t expect Hyundai to change the model’s wheelbase or length by much. The interior dimensions should be similar, too. Hyundai really conceals the rear-end design, but it appears as if the crossover will continue to feature split-taillight styling.

The trailer likely means that Hyundai is testing the vehicle’s gasoline powertrain. Hyundai should continue offering the model with gasoline and all-electric options. There are also rumors that a hotter Kona N Line will return. However, we don’t know any specifics about the potential powertrains. Engine out and performance should match that of the current crossover.

Previous spy shots captured the Kona’s interior, revealing a dual screen that eats up half of the dashboard. It’s the same dash layout as the one in the Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric crossover, with a bank of buttons underneath the center screen. Hyundai draped a cover over the rest of the dash, making it hard to see any other details. The screens should come loaded with Hyundai’s latest software.

Hyundai hasn’t announced when we’ll see the new Kona break cover, but all indications point to an early 2023 reveal, with the crossover going on sale shortly after. Kona sales have steadily increased since its introduction, although 2022 sales might dip in anticipation of the redesigned vehicle. They are slightly down for the first half of the year. A revamped model with a new design and technology should help grow sales.