Listen to this article

Toyota is developing a new Tacoma pickup truck. Spy shots have captured it covered in a thick vinyl wrap that hides the entire design. If you’re impatient, new, unofficial renderings from Tacoma4g.com provide a prediction on the design while citing sources within Toyota and Toyota’s suppliers for information about the new truck.

The renderings show off a truck that shrinks the Tundra’s new design language onto the smaller vehicle. The new Tacoma will feature swept-back headlights, an angular face, boxy fender flares, and black trim. The sheet metal will do much of the design work, featuring sharp, angular creases in the body and a bulging hood up front.

Gallery: 2024 Toyota Tacoma Renderings

10 Photos

Toyota will allegedly offer the truck with a gasoline, a hybrid, and an all-electric powertrain, with the EV resembling the electric truck concept that Toyota unveiled in December 2011. Toyota will allegedly differentiate the EV from the ICE/hybrid by giving the electric vehicle a closed-off grille and unique front-end styling elements, with Toyota hammering the concept’s design into a production-feasible vehicle.

Previous rumors have suggested that the new Tacoma will ride on Toyota’s new TNGA-F platform. Concrete powertrain details like output, engine size, and more remain a mystery. Toyota currently offers the Tacoma with a 2.7-liter four-cylinder engine or a 3.5-liter V6.

The renderings don’t provide a peek at the interior, but a previous spy video did get a glance. It appeared to reveal the new Tacoma featuring a large infotainment screen. The new truck should receive a significant interior upgrade over the current truck’s cabin and could be more in line with the Tundra.

Toyota just tweaked the Tacoma’s styling for 2023, so we don’t expect the new truck to arrive until the 2024 model year.According to the forum post, Toyota had planned to begin 2024 Tacoma production in August 2023, but the company had to push it back to December 2023. That means the new truck won’t go on sale until early 2024. When it goes on sale, we expect the gasoline and hybrid variants to reach the US first, with the EV likely arriving a year later.