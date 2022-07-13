Listen to this article

A 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 is the latest model in the Lego Icons line. The set comes with parts that let you build the muscle car as a coupe or convertible and with a choice of colors for the stripes.

Despite being Lego blocks, this Camaro Z28 model maintains the subtle curves from the real-world car, especially at the tip of the hood and the rear fenders. Builders can decide whether to leave the headlights exposed or have the covers over them. The hood opens to reveal the tiny engine, and it even has a 302 decal on top of the intake. Other neat features include a working steering wheel, operating doors, and fuzzy dice to display in the interior.

Gallery: 1969 Camaro Z28 Lego Icons Model

25 Photos

The Z28 kit has 1,458 pieces. When complete, it measures 14 inches (36 centimeters) long, 5.5 inches (14 centimeters) wide, and 3.5 inches (10 centimeters) high. The model costs $169.99 and sales start on August 1.

To promote the new model, Lego created a retro-styled commercial (above) showing the Z28 in a showroom. A smarmy salesman in an ugly suit shows off the vehicle's features and customization options.

The Z28 was the racing-oriented version of the first-gen Camaro. It initially arrived in 1967 as a homologation special for the Trans-Am series. Power came from a 302-cubic-inch (4.95-liter) V8. The official output was 290 horsepower, but that figure was allegedly lower than the actual figure. The model also received power front disc brakes, quicker ratio steering, and a stiffer suspension.

Lego has been keeping busy introducing automotive models this year. Recently, we saw the company's ultra-detailed Ferrari Daytona SP3 with 3,778 pieces and gimmicks like a functional eight-speed gearbox, working suspension, and moving pistons in the engine. There was also the Back to the Future DeLorean that included parts to build the iconic vehicle as it appeared in all three movies. In a smaller scale, there was the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 for $49.90.