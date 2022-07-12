Listen to this article

The next entry in the exciting Gymkhana series of automotive films appears to include a stunt where Travis Pastrana in his 1983 Subaru GL Family Huckster jumps a bridge in the Florida Keys. This video captures the stunt.

The brief clip from Instagram user ToddAFrank shows the Family Huckster speeding down the road and jumping over a section where the road is out of the way. There are people in boats watching the stunt, and you can hear them cheering after Pastrana flies over the gap.

Gallery: 1983 Subaru GL Wagon Family Huckster At Goodwood

46 Photos

The stunt happened in Marathon, Florida. This is a location roughly in the middle of the Florida Keys that is southwest of Key Largo and northeast of Key West.

While the Family Huckster borrows the appearance from a 1983 GL. There's not much of the original Subaru left. The vehicle has a tubular spaceframe chassis, and the body panels are carbon fiber. Plus, there are active aero elements at each corner. The rear spoiler can extend to create a wing making more additional downforce.

Power comes from a turbocharged boxer four-cylinder making 862 horsepower (634 kilowatts). The power runs through a six-speed sequential gearbox. The differential is the same model as Pastrana's Mount Washington record-breaking WRX STI. The suspension is a World Rally Championship-spec, long-travel setup.

Gallery: 1983 Subaru GL Wagon Family Huckster

13 Photos

Inside, the Family Huckster has a custom instrument cluster with a retrofuturistic appearance that evokes KITT from Knight Rider. The stereo is from a 1983 GL.

At this year's Goodwood Festival of Speed, Pastrana clocked a time of 46.20 seconds in the Family Huckster going up the hill climb. This was good enough to be the fourth fastest vehicle taking part in the event this year. The winner was the record-setting McMurtry Speirling that covered the distance in 39.08 seconds.

Beyond Pastrana jumping this bridge, we don't know much else about the new Gymkhana episode. Ken Block will reportedly return behind the wheel of the Audi S1 E-Tron Quattro Hoonitron. We don't have many details about this retro-styled, all-wheel-drive performance coupe yet. Expect it to have plenty of power to earn a place among the high-powered, unique vehicles from previous films in this series, though.

For a first-hand account of the Family Huckster and this year's Goodwood Festival of Speed, check out this episode of Rambling About Cars: