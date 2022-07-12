Listen to this article

We don't have much longer to wait before we get full disclosure on the new Toyota Crown. That's not stopping Toyota's teaser train, as we have a new close-up image of the headlight and front clip to look over.

The Japanese brand isn't forthcoming with information, aside from making a comment about innovation at its peak, and another promise of full disclosure on July 15.

In this case, innovation likely refers to the rather strange nature of the Crown's design. Patent images show what looks like a swoopy sedan with the higher ground clearance of an SUV. Indeed, Toyota's previous teasers have played up this dichotomy, literally asking if it's a sedan or an SUV. It's a concept that's been explored before, going back to the AMC Eagle in the 1980s. Subaru offered the Legacy SUS (Sport Utility Sedan) for a spell. There was also the Honda Accord Crosstour in the 2000s, though that was more of a sportback versus a sedan.

Gallery: 2023 Toyota Crown patent images

3 Photos

The new Crown might actually trend closer to a sportback, given what we've seen in the patent images. It also appears to be a rather large vehicle, which falls in line with the Crown's long history of being Toyota's flagship model in Japan. It's actually the longest-running nameplate in Toyota's fleet, having debuted in 1955. This new model will represent the 16th generation of the Crown, and based on what we see in this latest teaser, it will offer a sporty look with a blend of colors. It's a stark contrast to the current Crown, which boasts a large grille with more elegant styling.

It's been nearly 50 years since Toyota offered the Crown in the US market, at least with Crown badging. It left the US in the early 1970s, though the earlier Lexus GS models sold in the States were closely related to the Crown. The new model is expected to go on sale in North America as well as other markets, though it will likely reach Japanese buyers first.

All will be revealed on July 15, and you can catch the latest Crown news here at Motor1.com. In the meantime, check out the Rambling About Cars podcast for other sporty Toyotas and much more.