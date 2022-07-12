Listen to this article

When Ford debuted the current-generation F-150 Raptor in early 2021, the company immediately confirmed a V8-powered Raptor R was coming. Now, we know exactly when it debuts: July 18, 2022.

Ford revealed the Raptor R's debut date on social media, sharing an image in the style of a movie poster with the pertinent info. In this instance, the "movie" is called Scary Fast, in which people will "experience a new kind of fast with the Raptor R reveal July 18, 2022."

The standard F-150 Raptor isn't exactly a slouch with its 450-horsepower (336-kilowatt) twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 engine. However, compared to the 702-hp (523-kW) supercharged Hellcat V8 in the Ram TRX, Ford's high-speed off-roader just can't compete in a straight line. That leads us to the Raptor R, which Ford promised early on would be street legal and V8-powered. Rumors have long pointed to the supercharged 5.2-liter V8 engine from the Mustang Shelby GT500 as the power source, where it belts out 760 hp (567 kW). That would easily beat the Ram TRX in the muscle truck war.

Gallery: Ford F-150 Raptor R Spy Photos

13 Photos

This assumes Ford actually goes with the GT500's Predator V8 in the Raptor R. A leaked photo posted online in May claimed to show an assembly line build sheet with the 5.2-liter engine tied to the Raptor R. There's always the possibiliy that the image was fake, but at this point, everything points to the Shelby engine in the Raptor's bay. The questions now are how much power will it make, and will it also have the Shelby's 7-speed dual-clutch transmission?

Of course, the Raptor's claim-to-fame hasn't been power, but its long-travel suspension that absorbs bumps with ease. With more oomph under the hood, we expect Ford will include some upgrades to the undercarriage that will let the truck handle the extra speed. Spy photos show almost no exterior changes save for modest R badging, so this truck could be something of a sleeper when it finally reaches the street.

The journey begins July 18 and we will cover everything here at Motor1.com. In the meantime, check out our Rambling About Cars podcast where we discuss other muscular people movers and more.