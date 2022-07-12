Listen to this article

The Italian company ErreErre Fuoriserie introduces an intriguing design overhaul using the current Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio as a starting point. It gives the modern sport sedan a retro look with new body panels and lighting.

The design takes inspiration from the Giulia Tipo 105 with an original debut in 1962. Rather than a restomod, ErreErre Fuoriserie prefers to call this a "retromod" because it turns back the clock using an existing vehicle as the starting point.

Gallery: Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio By ErreErre Fuoriserie

The retro styling includes a new front end that gives the Giulia Quadrifoglio quad, circular headlights. The lamps on the outer corners are larger than the inner ones. A revised fascia has circular inlets on the sides and arched-shaped openings near the middle.

The updated hood is flatter than what the Giulia Quadrifoglio usually wears. A narrow, raised area runs from near the tip to the windshield. Inlets close to the A-pillars are on each side.

Along the flanks, there are widened fenders, and the ones in front stick out farther than the doors. A revised roof has an integrated spoiler at the back. There are also new vents behind the rear wheels.

The back has a more angular shape. There's a spoiler on the trunk lid, and rectangular taillights. A pair of center-exit exhaust pipes come out of a prominent diffuser.

ErreErre Fuoriserie fits CNC billet-milled 19-inch wheels. The design with multiple circular holes evokes the design from classic Alfa.

All of the new body panels are carbon fiber. ErreErre Fuoriserie crafts them so that the Giulia Quadrifoglio's factory active and passive safety tech remains functional for this vehicle. The powertrain also remains stock with a twin-turbo 2.9-liter V6 making 505 horsepower and 443 pound-feet.

The interior is also unchanged. Although, ErreErre Fuoriserie will install new materials at the customer's request.

For the first 10 examples of the overhauled Giulia Quadrifoglio, ErreErre Fuoriserie will charge €196,207.26 plus value-added tax, and buyers will have to supply a donor vehicle. After that, the price will increase to €245,000.