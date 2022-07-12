Listen to this article

In addition to working on the Audi Q6 E-Tron EV, these spy shots reveal that the brand is working on a Sportback version of the upcoming electric crossover. It's hard to get a good look at it in these spy shots, though. The brand covers the vehicle in extreme levels of concealment.

Audi's development team drapes the entire body in a black covering. There's even a thin strip in the center of the windshield that makes the car look like it's wearing goggles.

Gallery: Audi Q6 E-Tron Sportback Spy Shots

7 Photos

There's a flap open on the side that reveals the vehicle's flank. It appears that this crossover has the completed, production-sped body underneath the fabric concealment.

In front, the Q6 E-Tron appears to have the same nose as the standard model. Rather than a traditional grille, there's a panel with a fake mesh pattern embossed on it. The only actual opening is the trapezoidal area in the lower fascia.

The big difference for this model, like Audi's other Sportback vehicles, is the sleeker roofline in comparison to the standard, boxier version. While this sacrifices some cargo space, customers get a more coupe-like silhouette.

Earlier spy shots provide a glimpse into the standard Q6 E-Tron's camouflaged cabin. There's a large screen that attaches to the center stack. It's separate from the instrument cluster.

The Q6 E-Tron will ride on the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture that will also underpin the upcoming Porsche Macan EV and Audi A6 E-Tron. No specifics about the powertrain are available yet, but expect there to be single- and dual-motor layouts. There are also spy shots of a high-performance RS variant under development.

The standard Q6 E-Tron will debut this year and will be on sale sometime in 2023. We don't expect the Sportback variant to have an unveiling at the same time, though. Look for its premiere to be a little later. Audi plans to offer a range of 20 EVs by 2025.