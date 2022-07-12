Listen to this article

There isn’t a world in which a stock Scion FR-S could beat a factory Ford Mustang SVT Cobra but that’s probably not the case when both cars are modified. The aftermarket scene offers so many options for both cars that it is very difficult to predict which one will win until you know all the mods and numbers. In the case of this video, however, it’s basically impossible to tell which car is faster because they are both heavily modded.

The Hoonigan channel on YouTube presents two vehicles that were built for speed and donuts. One is a modified Ford Mustang SVT Cobra and the other one is a Scion FR-S with a Ferrari-sourced V8 engine. There are major differences between the power and weight figures of these two cars so let’s take a look at what’s going on under the hood first.

The red Mustang SVT Cobra has a massive 3.0-liter Whipple supercharger feeding the 4.6-liter V8 engine. In stock form, this mill generates 390 horsepower (291 kilowatts) but this one here is currently rated at 670 hp (493 kW). A six-speed manual gearbox sends the power to the rear axle. The car’s curb weight is 3,600 pounds (1,633 kilograms).

Against it, there’s a chameleon Scion FR-S from the 2013 model year. The factory 2.0-liter boxer engine under the hood has been replaced by a Ferrari-sourced 4.2-liter V8, mated in this case to a six-speed manual gearbox. The output of this powertrain is 420 hp (309 kW), but the vehicle is significantly lighter than the Mustang at 2,750 lbs (1,247 kg).

These are obviously not cars made for drag races – especially the Scion. Basically, this means that both the Scion and the Mustang will be struggling to find traction with so much power and unbalanced weight distribution. Does more power necessarily mean a win in this drag race? All we can tell is that the race is not as close as we expected but it’s still massive fun.