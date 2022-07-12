Listen to this article

Known among enthusiasts by its G60 codename, the next BMW 5 Series Sedan has been caught up close as a more evolved prototype. It has finally dropped the provisional lights to make room for the production-ready headlights and taillights. We're not entirely sure why the camouflaged prototype is "winking" at us, but the headlight on the passenger side sure looks like the final setup. Also, we are happy to report the kidney grille isn't too big.

The back of the car has both the final taillight clusters in place and these appear to be significantly different than those on the 3 Series LCI and the new 7 Series. Overall, the inbetweener seems to have a sharper appearance compared to the other BMW sedans instead of following the "same sausage, different length" approach other automakers tend to use.

2023 BMW 5 Series Sedan with production lights spied

14 Photos

Once again, the 5 Series Sedan will spawn a more practical Touring variant (G61) and a long-wheelbase sedan (G68) for China, plus the M5 (G90). A juicy report from a trusted source over at the Bimmer Post forums claims BMW is bringing back the M5 Touring (G99) and could even sell it in the United States to fight the Mercedes-AMG E63 S Estate and the Audi RS6 Avant.

The regular sedan is apparently going into production about a year from now, so look for an official debut to take place in the first months of 2023. The long-roof derivative is set to hit the assembly line in March 2024, with the M5 Sedan to follow in July of the same year while the M5 Touring has an SOP of November 2024.

Beyond the usual crop of gasoline and diesel engines – which have been engineered to meet Euro 7 regulations – there will be at least one plug-in hybrid powertrain as denoted by the charging port of this prototype. We've heard through the grapevine BMW is plotting an M Performance PHEV dubbed M560e with a combined 565 horsepower. It'll slot below the M5 with its twin-turbo V8 and an electric motor generating up to 750 hp to match the XM.

The purely electric i5 Sedan will be out next year with the ICE versions and should have a rear-wheel-drive base version called i5 eDrive40. A dual-motor, xDrive-equipped i5 xDrive40 is planned, and so is a spicy i5 M50. Nothing is official at this point, but BMW is seemingly working on an i5 Touring as well for those who can't afford the Porsche Taycan Cross/Sport Turismo.

Following its debut next year, the 5 Series is expected to get a Level 3 self-driving system in Europe from July 2024.