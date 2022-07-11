Listen to this article

Volkswagen has updated its Teramont X crossover in China, and the new styling could preview the future Atlas Cross Sport here in the US. The Teramont X gets a big boost in its design with revamped fascias that Volkswagen pairs with new technology and features.

The crossover receives a new gloss-black grille and headlights above a revamped lower intake opening. The grille features a new ambient light bar that spans across it and connects the restyled LED matrix headlights. The VW logo now glows, too. Volkswagen uses high-gloss black trim on the windows, roof, and doors. The crossover also receives gloss-black wheels and red brake calipers.

Gallery: Volkswagen Teramont X

8 Photos

The rear also receives a restyling, with the new black trim surrounding the redesigned taillights. There’s a black spoiler, and the rear bumper features a black trim insert. A new VW badge glows red, complimenting the glowing front grille logo and adding a bit of pizzazz to the rear. Volkswagen doesn’t detail any powertrain changes, which likely means the crossover’s current engine lineup will continue to power the model.

The crossover’s redesign further emphasizes the model’s sporty attitudes and could preview a restyled Atlas Cross Sport in the US. The current Atlas Cross Sport debuted in late 2019 for the 2020 model year in the American market, but VW revealed it earlier in the year in China as the Teramont X. With the revamped Teramont X now revealed for China, we might soon see a new Atlas Cross Sport break cover for North America.

While the Atlas Cross Sport is sporty looking, the crossover uses the same 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder and 3.6-liter V6 that power the regular Atlas. The 2.0-liter delivers 235 horsepower (175 kilowatts) and 258 pound-feet (349 Newton-meters) of torque. The V6 produces 276 hp (205 kW) and 266 lb-ft (360 Nm) of torque. Both engines pair with an eight-speed automatic that powers the front wheels. All-wheel drive is an option.

The current Atlas Cross Sport is only a couple of years old, but consumers continue to flock to larger vehicles like crossovers, and Volkswagen needs to stay competitive and fresh. Volkswagen hasn’t indicated if or when a redesigned Atlas Cross Sport could happen, but we’ll keep our eyes peeled.