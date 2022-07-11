Listen to this article

A new Toyota Crown is coming, and the latest teaser video further confirms the model’s new design direction. The brief video reveals more of the Crown’s styling and has splashy text flashing across the screen asking if the new Crown is a sedan or an SUV.

The styling elements in the video match those seen on the vehicle in the patent images discovered late last month. The new Crown will occupy an odd space between being an SUV and a sedan, with a fastback-like rear and a sizable footprint.

Gallery: 2023 Toyota Crown patent images

According to earlier reports, the new Crown will allegedly ride on Toyota’s TNGA-K platform and measure 4,930 millimeters (194 inches) long, with a 2,850-mm (112.2-in) wheelbase. The Crown will allegedly measure 1,840 mm (72.4 in) wide and 1,540 mm (60.6 in.) tall. It’s the same platform that underpins the new Toyota Highlander, which is 5,699 mm (195 in.) long with a 2,850-mm wheelbase, but the Highlander is 203.2 mm (8 in.) taller and 101.6 mm (4 in.) wider than the new Crown.

Powertrain details remain a mystery, but rumors point to various powertrains for the new Crown. The platform can accommodate hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains, which the new Crown will offer. There are also rumors of a pure electric variant in development. Toyota could also offer the Crown with either front- or all-wheel drive, which would be a departure from the model’s typical rear-wheel-drive configuration.

The Crown’s upsizing should allow Toyota to bring it to the US market. If Toyota does, this could be the most expensive model from the brand, sitting above the Sequoia in the automaker’s lineup, but it should have all the bells and whistles one expects from a high-end model.

Toyota will reveal the new Crown on July 15, at which point we should have a lot more information about the model and when it’ll go on sale. The current rumors point to the new Crown going on sale next summer in hybrid and plug-in configurations. However, Toyota might limit the plug-in variant to its domestic market in Japan. The all-electric Crown will allegedly arrive in 2024.