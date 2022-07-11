Listen to this article

Looking overly aggressive, the previous-generation Civic Type R (FK8) will get a more tamed successor in the near future. In the meantime, we're using our trusty crystal ball to see into the future of Honda's hot hatch by digitally peeling off the camouflage from recently spotted prototypes. While it's still very much an unofficial rendering, the exclusive design exercise should paint an accurate picture of what to expect from the real thing.

Set to be the last ICE-only Honda ever in Europe, the new Civic Type R will be sold strictly in five-door hatchback form while doing away with the busy styling of its predecessor. It's still going to have the look-at-me rear wing and Ferrari-esque triple exhaust setup, but with far fewer plastic elements attempting to mimic air intakes.

2023 Honda Civic Type R rendering by Motor1.com

4 Photos

Teasers have suggested the next CTR will have a cleaner appearance with fewer lines and creases while retaining the traditional formula of a compact hatchback with front-wheel drive and a manual gearbox. The latest intel suggests customers are going to pick from five different exterior colors: Boost Blue Pearl, Crystal Black Pearl, Rallye Red, Sonic Gray Pearl, and Championship White. Regardless of choice, the cabin will be black and red.

Don't expect any major changes underneath the skin since those rumors about the Civic Type R going hybrid and adopting all-wheel drive are highly likely to be false. Instead, a turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine without electric assistance should be at the core of the VW Golf GTI rival. Depending on the region, the previous-gen model had 306 or 316 horsepower. The new one could pack more punch given a statement made by Honda about engineering "the most powerful, best performing" iteration to date.

As to when we'll actually see it, the CTR has been officially confirmed to go on sale in the United States before the end of 2022. It's already the middle of the year, so the official debut is likely around the corner. According to HondaPro Jason on Instagram, the premiere is reportedly locked in for July 20, so a week from Wednesday.