The 2023 Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe is almost here, and these spied testers are only adding to the excitement. With the debut set for later this year, we are getting very close to seeing the final production model. The new 2023 Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe is now sharing its platform with the Mercedes-AMG SL Roadster, which means we already have a slight indication of what the new 2023 Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe will look like.

The 2023 Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe has big shoes to fill. The current generation Mercedes-AMG GT is a special sports car that made a mark against tough competition like the Porsche 911. With the record-setting Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe Black Series marking the end of the line for the current generation car, we expect big things for the upcoming 2023 Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe.

The Mercedes-Benz SL Roadster has moved on to become a Mercedes-AMG-only model. The SL Roadster will share its platform with the upcoming 2023 Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe but both of these two-doors will be very different vehicles.

In this recent spy video, we see two versions of the new 2023 Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe. First is a top-tier V8 power GT63 and the base level GT53. We expect Mercedes-AMG to introduce a hybrid tech to the 2023 Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe on numerous trim levels to increase both performance and efficiency.

The 2023 Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe will surely utilize a similar powertrain to the Mercedes-AMG GT63 S E Performance four-door coupe. This incredible hybrid sedan uses a twin-turbo V8 and rear-mounted electric motor for a combined output of 831 horsepower (620 kilowatts) and 1082 pound-feet (1,467 Newton meters) of torque. This powertrain uses a 9-speed automatic transmission and a two-speed transmission for the electric motor.

The Mercedes-AMG GT63 S E Performance can sprint from 0 to 60mph in only 2.9 seconds, so we expect big performance from the lighter Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe.