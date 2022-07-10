Listen to this article

What do you look for in a motorhome or even a travel trailer? Lots of space? Definitely. High quality materials? If the budget permits, why not. A great kitchen? Certainly.

If you're like us who appreciate an awesome kitchen setup, then you should check out Jayco's North Point trailer. YouTuber Josh the RV Nerd at Bish's RV takes us on a tour inside this massive yet posh travel trailer to see what a $100,000 home on wheels looks like in the cabin. For someone who spends a lot of time preparing food for the family, I'm loving this kitchen setup very much.

I like how there's a clear distinction between the living area and the kitchen within this massive RV. The latter's a bit elevated, reinforcing the division brought about by the placement of seats and dining table. The floor plan above gives you a preview, but the video atop this page shows an in-depth look.

The fridge is probably the crown jewel of this kitchen. It's a 1800W inverter 21 cu. ft. residential refrigerator with four doors, a perfect match to the residential 30-inch microwave and 24-in Insignia stove with 12,000 BTU high output burner. Even the kitchen countertop is top-notch, along with the clever use of storage spaces and expandable areas.

Another thing we like about this kitchen setup is how the power sockets are positioned where you'd want them to if you're using appliances like a food processor or even a coffee maker. There are windows near the sink, stove, and countertop as well, which should be nifty to make you feel like you aren't stuck in a corner while doing chores.

There are other impressive features of the Jayco North Point travel trailer, which has a starting price of $106,500. We know, that's a lot of money, but considering what it can offer, that should be money well spent on a home on wheels.