The new 2023 Ford Super Duty is nearing release and we cannot wait to see what Ford has in store for its range of large trucks. In recent spy shots, we got a glimpse at a camouflaged Ford Super Duty truck with an exposed grille. Based on the design of the current generation Ford Super Duty trucks, and the exposed grille on the 2023 prototype, YouTuber TheSketchMonkey created a render of what he thinks Ford's latest truck will look like.

In a collection of recent spy shots, the new 2023 Ford Super Duty is slowly becoming more apparent. Thanks to limited front-end camouflage the front grille of this 2023 Ford Super Duty is completely exposed showing a stark departure from the current generation truck. Based on our observations, this particular 2023 Ford Super Duty is a Lariat trim based on the presence of side-steps and body-color mirror covers.

Although we get a chance to analyze the 2023 Ford Super Duty’s new grille, Ford’s camouflage is hiding any other changes to the truck’s sheet metal. The hood appears to be flat and the distinct chamfer around the current generation truck’s grille is currently hidden on this camouflaged prototype truck.

When it comes to the final production truck we are expecting a host of updates that make this more than a run-of-the-mill mid-cycle refresh. Based on the spy photos we are expecting a completely redesigned interior that should follow the design cues of the current generation Ford F-150.

The 2023 Ford Super Duty should retain its current lineup of both gasoline and diesel engines with a possibility of a hybrid model. The current 6.2-liter and 7.3-liter V8 engines should remain relatively unchanged along with the turbocharged 6.7-liter V8 diesel engine.

Do you hope the new 2023 Ford Super Duty looks like TheSketchMonkey’s speculative design? Or do you prefer the look of the current generation truck?