When it comes to impressive motorsport machines, it's hard to beat the mind-bending bikes used in the MotoGP racing series. These race-bred motorcycles represent the pinnacle of bike technology built to take on some of the toughest racetracks around the world. Although MotoGP bikes are impressive, the bike featured in the race will have its work cut out for it as it takes on the Porsche 918 hypercar.

The MotoGP bike featured in this race is from the Redbull KTM Factory Racing Team. 2017 was the debut season for the team as it worked its way up the field to fight for podium finishes. In 2020 the Redbull KTM Factory Racing Team secured its first win at the Czech Grand Prix.

The Redbull KTM Factory Racing Team bike is powered by a 1,000cc V4 engine that produces 270 horsepower and revs to an astonishing 18,500rpm. This powerful engine is mated to a 6-speed sequential transmission for seamless shifts. The frame is composed of both steel and carbon fiber with a weight of only 157kg.

To challenge this race-winning bike is one of the most impressive Porsches ever built, the Porsche 918 Spyder. This hybrid hypercar debuted in 2010 with production starting in 2013. This innovative hypercar combined the might of a motorsport grade high revving naturally aspirated V8 with a pair of electric motors to create a hybrid machine capable of mind-bending performance.

On its own, the 4.7-liter V8 pumps out 600 horsepower (447 Kilowatts) and 398 lb-ft (540 Newton Meters) of torque. This high-revving V8 is backed up by a pair of electric motors good for 282 horsepower (211 Kilowatts) and 546 lb-ft (740 Newton Meters) of torque. The combined output of the 4.7-liter V8 and pair of electric motors is 875 horsepower (652 Kilowatts) and 944 lb-ft (1,280 Newton Meters) of torque.

Is the complex hybrid drivetrain enough to beat a MotoGP bike in a drag race? Let’s hit the drag strip and find out if two wheels are better than four.