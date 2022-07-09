Listen to this article

Fuel prices are up to record highs – not only in the US but in other parts of the world as well. It's a tough time for car owners who regularly uses their cars, more so if your vehicle doesn't have any form of electrification.

Consumer Reports (CR) recently published a study showing that there's an increasing interest in electric vehicles amid the high fuel prices. The survey consisted of 8,027 American respondents, said to be the largest national survey sample in the history of the organization.

In the release, CR found that 71 percent of Americans have expressed a certain level of interest in buying or leasing an all-electric vehicle. 14 percent of that would "definitely" buy or lease if they will get a vehicle today, while 22 percent would "seriously consider" one. The remaining 35 percent are still on the fence and only "might" consider one at the time of the survey.

In comparison, the 14 percent of Americans that are sure to buy an EV given the chance are significantly up from the 4 percent who said the same in 2020.

The latest CR survey also found that 46 percent or nearly of Americans are oblivious of the fact that incentives are available for those who will buy an all-electric vehicle. Over half of those said that these incentives, such as tax rebates or discounts at the time of purchase, would encourage them to purchase an EV.

CR's survey was fielded from January 27 to February 18, 2022. The national average for gasoline prices rose from $3.34 to $3.52 per gallon at that time. In May, the national gas prices average up to $4.43 a gallon, a record high at that time, but the prices have risen up to $4.87 these days, according to the Automobile Association of America (AAA).