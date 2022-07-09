Listen to this article

The Nissan Z car is elegantly clean and simple, but it doesn't mean that the latest Z car doesn't have what it takes to look gnarly and bonkers. With the help of technology, YouTuber hycade gives us a preview of what a Nissan Z Nismo could look like.

The unofficial rendering video above is a fictional walkaround video of the YouTuber's version of the Nissan Z Nismo. The imagined sports car looks way different than the standard one, especially with its wider track and aggressive body kits found all over the vehicle. For what it's worth, we think grey looks special.

While Nissan hasn't announced the official arrival of the hotter Z car just yet, this fictional version should whet the appetite if you're in the market for one. Or, it can also be a template for tuners who could get their hands on the latest Z car. It's inevitable, but that isn't exactly a bad thing.

But if you're into buying original parts instead, Nismo has already announced its first official upgrade for the latest Z in the form of a center pipe and rear muffler set, with the exhaust finishers adorned with the Nismo logo and sporty rivets.

Nissan also showcased two Z racing concepts for the Fuji 24-Hour Endurance Race back in June. The two race cars were conservatively dressed, though, both wearing decals and huge wings. However, one of the racing concepts, the Nissan Z race car 230, is equipped with a carbon-neutral-fuel (CNF) compatible engine. It's a testbed as Nismo will apply what it will learn about the CNF-compatible powertrain, which will be applied to future development.

We'll know more about the development of the Z car in the next months or years. For now, let's rest on the idea that a gnarlier-looking version is possible.