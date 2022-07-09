Listen to this article

With the emergence of electric trucks, don't you wish that you have one that can be converted into anything at any time? We're talking about modularity, of course. And while most automakers have introduced their own versions of modular platforms for EVs, not a single brand has introduced a platform that you can swap out at will – none, except German EletricBrands and its Xbus.

Introduced last year, the Xbus has a base platform and several variants for customers to choose from. One of its variants is a camper that's 3,945 millimeters (12.9 feet) long, 1,690 mm (5.5 ft) wide, and up to 1,990 mm (6.5 ft) tall.

Gallery: ElectricBrands Xbus Modular Camper

5 Photos

Here's what ElectricBrands advertises on its website:

Do you need the XBUS for private use, or for your business, but at the weekend you want to go camping with your friends? Discover the modular variants and make the XBUS your personal vehicle with the benefits you really need.

Despite the size, the Xbus compact motorhome can sleep two people, while also offering amenities like a space-saving kitchen with a sink, a refrigerator, a hotplate stove, a TV, and a freshwater tank. More importantly, the camper comes with a solar roof for its three modules, generating up to 800 watts of electricity per hour.

As for the batteries, the Xbus offers a standard 10 kWh battery capacity with an approximate 124 miles (200 kilometers) of range. You have an option to add up to 30 kWh more for additional juice for a further 373 mi (600 km) of travel.

Xbus buyers also have a choice between standard and off-road variants to make sure that your modular camper will suit your taste and needs. The electronically controlled all-wheel drivetrain features recuperating electric motors with an output of more than 738 pound-feet (1,000 Newton-meters) of torque.

The Xbus base model starts at 17,526.05 sterling pounds or around $21,000. The Xbus camper, on the other hand, has a starting sticker price of £29,727.73 (~$35,760). The company says customer deliveries will commence in 2023.