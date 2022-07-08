Listen to this article

Hyundai will recall 10,575 units of the 2017 and 2018 Ioniq hybrid and plug-in over a potential fire risk. Hyundai previously recalled these models in 2018, but the vehicles in this campaign might not have received the proper repair.

A loose connection between the contacts in the main relay can cause increased electrical resistance between them. If this happens, the pieces can heat up and potentially get hot enough to cause a fire. If this problem is occurring, the HEV warning light might illuminate or it might not be possible to start the vehicle.

The affected examples of the Ioniq Hybrid have production dates from November 16, 2016, to August 16, 2017. The recalled Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid have an assembly period from August 10, 2017, to August 11, 2017.

Hyundai first learned about this problem on March 7, 2018, when the company received a report about heat damage to the rear seat of a 2017 Kia Niro in the South Korean market. It took until September 2018 for the company to be able to replicate the problem. They found the loose main relay connection and realized that the part came from a previous supplier using lower manufacturing specifications. The automaker began the original recall in October 2018.

On June 26, 2021, Hyundai received a report about a 2017 Ioniq that caught fire even after receiving the original recall repair. In November and December 2021, the company received two more reports about 2017 Ioniqs catching fire. Both of them also received the recall fix. In March 2022, the company learned about two more fires.

Hyundai investigated the situation. A survey of 11 of the recalled vehicles showed four with improper repairs. The company decided to recall the Ioniq again. In total, Hyundai has nine reports of this defect occurring from June 26, 2021, through March 6, 2022. There are no reports of crashes or injuries from this problem in the US.

To fix this issue, dealers will inspect and replace the power relay assembly and main relay. The company will begin mailing recall notification letters to affected owners on August 26, 2022. Even vehicles with repairs from the 2018 recall need to have this new fix.