The 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4X AEV Edition arrives to make the already rugged version of the truck even tougher off-roader. It debuts at Overland Expo Pacific Northwest. The truck goes on sale later in the 2023 model year. Pricing isn't yet available.

The upgrades from American Expedition Vehicles include new front and rear bumpers with recovery points. The company makes the pieces from 3-millimeter thick stamped steel with powder and e-coating for improved durability. There's a spot on the front bumper for mounting a winch. These trucks also feature a different front grille than the standard Sierra 1500 AT4X.

AEV also fits five skid plates. They're located to protect the front approach, steering gear, transfer case, fuel tank, and rear differential. The company makes them out of hot-stamped boron steel, which is three-and-a-half times stronger than an equivalent cold-stamped high-strength steel component.

The Sierra 1500 AT4X AEV Edition rides on 18-inch AEV Salta wheels with laser engraving and a gloss black finish. They have recessed valves that protect these pieces from rocks when off-roading. There are 33-inch Goodyear Wrangler Territory MT tires.

The upgraded bumpers and wheels give the AEV Edition better off-road states. The approach angle is 32.5 degrees, versus 25.5 degrees from a regular AT4X. The breakover angle is 23.0 degrees, versus 22.7 degrees. The departure angle increases to 23.4 degrees, instead of 23.0 degrees. The ground clearance is 11.2 inches, an increase from 10.8 inches for the AT4X.

Smaller design touches include gloss black door handles and a black contrast inner tailgate. As an option, customers can add rocker panel protectors that guard the side sills and frame rails. Bolt-on step assists are another available upgrade.

Inside, the AEV logo appears on the headrests and the all-weather floor mats. All of them come with the AT4X's Obsidian Rush color scheme, which is a mix of black leather with white trim.

The AEV Edition also has all of the off-road goodies from the regular AT4X. It has Multimatic DSSV spool-valve dampers and locking differentials at both corners. Power comes from a 6.2-liter V8 making 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet. There's a ten-speed automatic with a transfer case that offers four-wheel-drive high- and low-range gearing.