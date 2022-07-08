Listen to this article

Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more than that. If you want to stay on the cutting-edge of what's on the way check out this list of all of the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.

Refreshed Audi E-Tron And E-Tron Sportback Spied Testing Together

This gallery of spy shots catches the refreshed Audi E-Tron And E-Tron Sportback on the road together. They feature an upgraded nose and rear. We are expecting powertrain improvements, too.

Gallery: Audi E-Tron And E-Tron Sportback Facelift Spy Photos

Audi E-Tron Facelift Spy Photos
18 Photos
Audi E-Tron Facelift Spy Photos Audi E-Tron Facelift Spy Photos Audi E-Tron Facelift Spy Photos Audi E-Tron Facelift Spy Photos Audi E-Tron Facelift Spy Photos Audi E-Tron Facelift Spy Photos Audi E-Tron Facelift Spy Photos

Redesigned Ford Escape Spied With ST-Line Badge For First Time

Ford continues to put refreshed Escape development vehicles on the road without a stitch of camouflage on the body. This one is the sporty-looking ST-Line model.

Gallery: Ford Escape ST-Line Spy Photos

Ford Escape ST-Line Spy Photos
15 Photos
Ford Escape ST-Line Spy Photos Ford Escape ST-Line Spy Photos Ford Escape ST-Line Spy Photos Ford Escape ST-Line Spy Photos Ford Escape ST-Line Spy Photos Ford Escape ST-Line Spy Photos Ford Escape ST-Line Spy Photos

New Ford Super Duty Spy Shots Capture XLT Trim With New Styling

Here's the new Ford Super Duty pickup in the nearly entry-level XLT trim level. This one has the SuperCab body.

Gallery: New Ford Super Duty XLT Spy Shots

New Ford Super Duty XLT Spy Shots
18 Photos
New Ford Super Duty XLT Spy Shots New Ford Super Duty XLT Spy Shots New Ford Super Duty XLT Spy Shots New Ford Super Duty XLT Spy Shots New Ford Super Duty XLT Spy Shots New Ford Super Duty XLT Spy Shots New Ford Super Duty XLT Spy Shots

Lamborghini Aventador Replacement Spied Up Close

While we don't know the model's name yet, here's the upcoming replacement for the Lamborghini Aventador. It features familiar styling from the brand and has flying buttresses on the rear fenders.

Gallery: Lamborghini Aventador successor new spy photos

Lamborghini Aventador successor new spy photos
17 Photos
Lamborghini Aventador successor new spy photos Lamborghini Aventador successor new spy photos Lamborghini Aventador successor new spy photos Lamborghini Aventador successor new spy photos Lamborghini Aventador successor new spy photos Lamborghini Aventador successor new spy photos Lamborghini Aventador successor new spy photos

Lamborghini Urus PHEV Spied Previewing Model's Electrified Future

This is our first look at the Lamborghini Urus plug-in hybrid. This one wears the body of the current model, rather than the upcoming refreshed model. The cover for the charging socket is visible on the driver's side rear fender.

Gallery: Lamborghini Urus PHEV Spy Photos

Lamborghini Urus PHEV Spy Photos
26 Photos
Lamborghini Urus PHEV Spy Photos Lamborghini Urus PHEV Spy Photos Lamborghini Urus PHEV Spy Photos Lamborghini Urus PHEV Spy Photos Lamborghini Urus PHEV Spy Photos Lamborghini Urus PHEV Spy Photos Lamborghini Urus PHEV Spy Photos

New Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 Spied With Less Camouflage

Mercedes only camouflages this GLC 63 on the parts of the body that are changing. The model receives new lower front fascia, tweaked side sills, and revisions to the rear bumper.

Gallery: 2023 Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 new spy photos

2023 Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 new spy photos
16 Photos
2023 Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 new spy photos 2023 Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 new spy photos 2023 Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 new spy photos 2023 Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 new spy photos 2023 Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 new spy photos 2023 Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 new spy photos 2023 Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 new spy photos

Next-Gen Mitsubishi L200 Pickup Spied Wearing Production Body

The next-gen Mitsubishi L200 pickup boasts a fresh face. Under the skin, it reportedly uses Nissan underpinnings.

Gallery: Mitsubishi L200 New Spy Photos

Mitsubishi L200 Front View Spy Photo
15 Photos
Mitsubishi L200 Front View Spy Photo Mitsubishi L200 Front View Spy Photo Mitsubishi L200 Front View Spy Photo Mitsubishi L200 Front View Spy Photo Mitsubishi L200 Front View Spy Photo Mitsubishi L200 Side View Spy Photo Mitsubishi L200 Side View Spy Photo

Porsche Macan EV Spied As Debut Inches Closer

Porsche is developing the Macan EV under lots of concealment. There are panels all over the body that hide the electric crossover's styling.

Gallery: Porsche Macan EV Spy Photos

Porsche Macan EV Spy Photos
14 Photos
Porsche Macan EV Spy Photos Porsche Macan EV Spy Photos Porsche Macan EV Spy Photos Porsche Macan EV Spy Photos Porsche Macan EV Spy Photos Porsche Macan EV Spy Photos Porsche Macan EV Spy Photos

Skoda Kamiq Facelift Spied With Redesigned Front Fascia

The Skoda Kamiq has a refresh that gives the crossover an updated nose. The taillights have revised lamps. Otherwise, the existing info doesn't point to any major changes.

Gallery: Skoda Kamiq facelift spy photos

Skoda Kamiq facelift spy photo
17 Photos
Skoda Kamiq facelift spy photo Skoda Kamiq facelift spy photo Skoda Kamiq facelift spy photo Skoda Kamiq facelift spy photo Skoda Kamiq facelift spy photo Skoda Kamiq facelift spy photo Skoda Kamiq facelift spy photo

Five-Door Suzuki Jimny Spied Flaunting Its Longer Wheelbase

The Suzuki Jimny is getting a long-wheelbase, five-door variant. Plus, it reportedly gets a turbocharged, mild-hybrid engine rather than the current naturally aspirated mill.

Gallery: Suzuki Jimny Five Door Spy Photos

Suzuki Jimny Five Door Spy Photos
22 Photos
Suzuki Jimny Five Door Spy Photos Suzuki Jimny Five Door Spy Photos Suzuki Jimny Five Door Spy Photos Suzuki Jimny Five Door Spy Photos Suzuki Jimny Five Door Spy Photos Suzuki Jimny Five Door Spy Photos Suzuki Jimny Five Door Spy Photos

Sources: Carpix, Automedia

Chris Bruce
By: Chris Bruce
