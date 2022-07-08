Listen to this article

Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more than that. If you want to stay on the cutting-edge of what's on the way check out this list of all of the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.

This gallery of spy shots catches the refreshed Audi E-Tron And E-Tron Sportback on the road together. They feature an upgraded nose and rear. We are expecting powertrain improvements, too.

Gallery: Audi E-Tron And E-Tron Sportback Facelift Spy Photos

18 Photos

Ford continues to put refreshed Escape development vehicles on the road without a stitch of camouflage on the body. This one is the sporty-looking ST-Line model.

Gallery: Ford Escape ST-Line Spy Photos

15 Photos

Here's the new Ford Super Duty pickup in the nearly entry-level XLT trim level. This one has the SuperCab body.

Gallery: New Ford Super Duty XLT Spy Shots

18 Photos

While we don't know the model's name yet, here's the upcoming replacement for the Lamborghini Aventador. It features familiar styling from the brand and has flying buttresses on the rear fenders.

Gallery: Lamborghini Aventador successor new spy photos

17 Photos

This is our first look at the Lamborghini Urus plug-in hybrid. This one wears the body of the current model, rather than the upcoming refreshed model. The cover for the charging socket is visible on the driver's side rear fender.

Gallery: Lamborghini Urus PHEV Spy Photos

26 Photos

Mercedes only camouflages this GLC 63 on the parts of the body that are changing. The model receives new lower front fascia, tweaked side sills, and revisions to the rear bumper.

Gallery: 2023 Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 new spy photos

16 Photos

The next-gen Mitsubishi L200 pickup boasts a fresh face. Under the skin, it reportedly uses Nissan underpinnings.

Gallery: Mitsubishi L200 New Spy Photos

15 Photos

Porsche is developing the Macan EV under lots of concealment. There are panels all over the body that hide the electric crossover's styling.

Gallery: Porsche Macan EV Spy Photos

14 Photos

The Skoda Kamiq has a refresh that gives the crossover an updated nose. The taillights have revised lamps. Otherwise, the existing info doesn't point to any major changes.

Gallery: Skoda Kamiq facelift spy photos

17 Photos

The Suzuki Jimny is getting a long-wheelbase, five-door variant. Plus, it reportedly gets a turbocharged, mild-hybrid engine rather than the current naturally aspirated mill.

Gallery: Suzuki Jimny Five Door Spy Photos