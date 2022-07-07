Listen to this article

The 2022 Audi RS7 Exclusive Edition offers buyers a mix of speed and style from a limited run of just 23 units of this special model. Prices start at $166,495 after the $1,095 destination fee, and they arrive in showrooms in the late summer. For comparison, the regular 2022 RS7's base price is $119,595.

The Audi RS7 Exclusive Edition is identifiable from its Mamba Black pearl effect paint. While not easily visible in these photos, the shade has blue undertones. The model also comes with the Carbon Optic package that uses carbon fiber for the front spoiler, mirror caps, and rear diffuser. Plus, there's the Black Optic package that darkens the Audi rings and other badges.

Gallery: 2022 Audi RS 7 Exclusive Edition

4 Photos

The Exclusive Edition rides on 22-inch with a five "V" spoke design and an anthracite finish. They come with size 285/30 summer performance tires.

Ceramic brake discs with blue calipers are also among the equipment for this model. The rotors measure 17.3 inches in front and 14.6 inches at the back.

The interior of this special edition features Black leather with Sepang Blue stitching. An Audi Exclusive expanded leather package adds the material to the door armrests, upper door panels, center console trim, and the upper portion of the dashboard. The floor mats have leather edges. The headliner is black Dinamica faux suede.

The Exclusive Edition still comes with the RS7's twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 that makes 591 horsepower (441 kilowatts) and 590 pound-feet (800 Newton-meters) of torque. The vehicle reaches 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 3.5 seconds and has a limited speed of 190 mph (306 kph). The exhaust gases exit out of black-finished tips.

If you can't get ahold of one of the rare Exclusive Edition examples of the RS7, buyers can tweak the sport sedan's styling with RS Design package, which is new for the 2022 model year. It includes RS-branded floor mats, an Alcantara-upholstered center console, and seatbelts with a choice of red or gray edges. There are also new 22-inch wheel designs in carbon, black, and titanium finishes.