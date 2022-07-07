Listen to this article

For a moment in August 2021, Lamborghini reached the hearts of motoring enthusiasts all around the world and sent them into overdrive. The Italian brand dropped a teaser video for a new Countach completely out of the blue, and then a few days later, revealed it in full. Not as a concept car or a fanciful rendering, but a legit production car going on sale in 2022.

We are now halfway through 2022, and customer deliveries of the Countach LPI 800-4 have commenced. Lamborghini recently headed to Japan with the reborn supercar, marking its first appearance in the land of the rising sun. Specifically, a small group of special guests were invited to Warehouse Terrada where a new red Countach was joined by its predecessor, a 1989 25th Anniversary model also looking fantastic in red. Lamborghini doesn't tell us the exact shade of red applied to the new model – over 30 colors incorporating new and vintage hues are available to buyers – but the classic Countach wears its coat of Siviglia Red better than ever.

Gallery: Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 In Japan

9 Photos

"We are excited to present the Countach LPI 800-4 along with the 1989 Countach 25th Anniversary to our media friends in Japan," said Francesco Scardaoni, Asia Pacific regional director for Lamborghini. "The Countach has been one of the most popular Lamborghini models ever since it was first introduced to the world five decades ago. As we begin the first deliveries of the Countach LPI 800-4 to our discerning owners in Japan, we can expect that the Countach will continue to turn many heads when it is on the Japanese roads as it has been for the past fifty years."

The supercar is officially in Japan, but you won't see it in a dealership with a price tag. For that matter, you won't see sticker prices on any new Countach regardless of location. Lamborghini is only building 112 and each one was sold long ago. And with a hybrid V12 engine generating 803 horsepower (599 kilowatts) for all four wheels to handle, it's certainly just as fast as it looks.

