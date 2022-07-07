Listen to this article

The new BMW M2 won’t debut until this October, which gives the German automaker several more months to finish developing the coupe. A new spy video from the CarSpyMedia YouTube channel captures the car back at the Nurburgring for further testing.

BMW has been teasing the new car since April and spy shots of the two-door stretch back even further, but the debut is just months away now. The car continues to wear a camouflage wrap and cladding underneath it, but unofficial renderings have peeled away the coverings to reveal a sharply styled sports car. It should be much more aggressive-looking than the M240i.

Gallery: 2023 BMW M2 Prototype: First Drive

124 Photos

We’ve learned quite a bit about the new M2 G87 over the last few months, even getting an opportunity to drive a prototype. We know the new M2 will arrive with the M4’s twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six S58 engine, but the smaller model won’t make as much power, instead pumping out around 450 horsepower (335 kilowatts). According to BMW, the new M2 will be on a performance level with the old M2 CS as we wait for the official numbers.

BMW will exclusively route power to the rear wheels through either the standard six-speed manual or the optional eight-speed M Steptronic automatic gearbox. The M2 will also borrow the M4’s brakes and adaptive dampers, while a carbon-fiber roof will help reduce the car’s weight and lower the center of gravity.

Inside, the M2 will come with carbon-fiber bucket seats, which will sit behind BMW’s dual instrument cluster and infotainment touchscreen curved display. It’ll feature BMW’s iDrive8 infotainment software, giving the new M car the automaker’s latest technology.

We expect BMW to continue teasing the new M2 right up until its October reveal, and we hope to learn more about the important model in the coming months. This will be BMW’s last ICE-only M model as both BMW and M transition to building potent hybrid and electric vehicles. The final ICE-only M car is scheduled to go on sale in April 2023.