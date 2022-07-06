Listen to this article

The Honda del Sol disappeared after the 1998 model year, but the little two-seater still makes a splash 26 years after its departure. A new drag racing video from the Drag Racing and Car stuff YouTube channel shows a highly tuned example taking on a trio of American performance might – two Dodge Challengers and a Chevrolet Camaro SS – and the Honda beats all three.

The Honda del Sol first lines up against the Dodge Challenger Hellcat. The Dodge is likely producing 707 horsepower (519 kilowatts) and 650 pound-feet (881 Newton-meters) of torque from its 6.2-liter supercharged V8 engine. We don’t know what’s powering the Honda, but we only have to look at the ET to know that it’s something potent.

The Honda had no trouble beating the Dodge, completing the quarter-mile in 11.15 seconds at 122.67 miles per hour (197.42 kilometers per hour), which was a bit quicker than the Dodge, which needed 11.25 seconds to complete it, finishing the race at 124.01 mph (199.57 kph).

The Honda then lines up alongside a Camaro SS with its 6.2-liter V8, which delivers 425 hp (316 kW) and 420 lb-ft (569 Nm) of torque to the rear wheels. However, the Honda earns its second victory in the video, finishing the race in 11.03 seconds at 130.97 mph (210.78 kph). The Camaro did it in 12.87 seconds at 117.87 mph (189.69 kph).

The final race is against another Dodge Challenger, but the trim is unclear. However, it didn’t matter much as the Honda earned its third victory, dipping into the 10s on the final run, completing the quarter-mile in 10.70 seconds at 137.58 mph (221.31 kph). The Dodge was right behind it at 122.97 mph (197.90 kph) and an 11.38-second time.

One of the great things about the automotive scene is one's ability to change and customize a car for whatever one wants. The Honda del Sol never rolled off the assembly line eager to lay down 11-second quarter-miles times, yet nearly 30 years later, here it is beating the Dodge Challenger Hellcat in a drag race.