Ford is preparing to launch a new Super Duty pickup that gives the truck new styling and other updates. A new batch of spy shots have caught the big pickup out testing, and it appears to be an XLT trim, which is different from the Lariat variant spotted late last month.

While both trucks wear a lot of camouflage, neither hid their grilles, making it quite easy to spot the differences in the design. The Lariat’s grille extends out over the headlights, while the grille on the XLT looks more traditional, with big, blocky headlights bookending the square black grille and the large, hidden blue oval emblem. The photos also show the truck with a new bedside step in the rear fenders.

Gallery: New Ford Super Duty XLT Spy Shots

18 Photos

The truck also wears a litany of XLT gear like the black plastic mirrors, fog lights, chrome rims, and base headlights. The tuck will receive a radical redesign with new fenders, a new hood, a new bumper, and restyled headlights. However, changes at the back are minimal from what we can see, though we expect Ford to add LED taillights.

The exterior updates should coincide with an interior overhaul, which is becoming more common among automakers who want to keep their cars feeling fresh in the tech field. The Super Duty should be no different, with the pickup reportedly receiving some of the tech and features from the new F-150. That means that the Super Duty could receive a larger infotainment display.

While the new Super Duty will get a radical redesign, the underpinnings reportedly aren’t changing. That means the current crop of engines – the 6.2-liter V8, 7.3-liter V8, and 6.7-liter V8 turbo-diesel – will carry over, with the lot paring with the TorqShift 10-speed automatic gearbox. There are rumors that the 6.7-liter V8 turbo-diesel might get a slight power bump.

We don’t know when Ford will reveal the new truck, but an official debut should happen sometime this fall. A sticker on the back reads, “MY 23,” which likely indicates that this is a 2023 model. The current-generation Super Duty arrived for the 2017 model year. Ford introduced the Super Duty in 1999, and the truck is currently in its fourth generation.