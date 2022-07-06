Listen to this article

Exactly 472,121 examples of the Ford Mustang were sold in 1967 and this is hugely impressive given the sports car’s current results. Sure, the pony market is not what it used to be, but almost half a million Mustangs in a single year remains one of the model's highest achievements in its entire history. Of those cars, 71,042 units were Mustang Fastbacks, which represented approximately 15 percent of the total deliveries during that year.

We have no idea how many of these Fastbacks are still alive and on the road but one of the surviving cars recently hit the dyno to reveal its power. The blue 1967 Mustang GT Fastback from the video above is not a stock car, though, as it features several significant modifications.

The current owner of the vehicle bought the car when he was 15 years old in April 1979. He finished the restoration at the age of 21 in 1985 when the Mustang had approximately 100,000 miles on the odometer. Since then, he’s driven it for another 38,000 miles.

Originally, it had a four-speed transmission but this is no longer the case as there’s now a later model five-speed manual. The stock engine has been replaced with a 428 Cobra Jet engine, which features many mechanical tweaks to make it more powerful. These start with Edelbrock aluminum heads and go all the way down to a custom straight-pipe exhaust system. So, how many ponies are still left in this engine? Let’s see the dyno run and analyze the results.

The dyno run is performed in fourth gear and the output numbers show 265 horsepower (195 kilowatts) at 4,600 rpm and a massive 372 pound-feet (504 Newton-meters) of torque at 2,900 rpm. Those are definitely solid numbers for such an old-school Mustang GT Fastback and we are especially impressed by the torque curve, which remains almost flat from 2,000 to 4,5000 rpm. This is something you don’t see often on a modern car.

