Refreshed versions of the Audi E-Tron and E-Tron Sportback are under development, and these spy shots catch them together in Austria. The electric crossovers have an updated exterior, in addition to rumored powertrain changes.

The standard E-Tron and Sportback appear to have the same front-end styling. The revised grille has an intersecting hexagonal mesh pattern, versus the current look with a mix of vertical elements and narrow slats.

Gallery: Audi E-Tron And E-Tron Sportback Facelift Spy Photos

The lower fascia continues to have a trapezoidal opening in the middle. It also looks like the openings in the corners are smaller than the existing design, but the camouflage could be hiding things.

The styling along the sides seems simplified in comparison to the current model.

At the back, the models appear to have new taillights. There is now a stack of horizontal elements on the outer portion of each lamp. The camouflage might be hiding things, but it seems that the lights no longer span the entire width of the tail.

Like the revised side sills, the sculpting for the lower portion of the rear bumper seems smoother and simpler than the current design.

Our spies weren't able to shoot photos inside these vehicles, but they reportedly got a glimpse of the cabin. The E-Tron models allegedly have a revised infotainment screen that shares a bezel with the instruments, which is a current styling trend in the industry.

A rumor from last year claims that the refreshed E-Tron and E-Tron Sportback have a new battery that increases their range. They'll allegedly be able to cover 373 miles (600 kilometers) on a charge in the WLTP standard. The EPA ratings currently are 222 miles for the E-Tron and 218 miles for the Sportback. The WLTP test usually results in figures that are higher than the ones from the EPA.

More powerful electric motors are also reportedly among the upgrades. The current models make 355 horsepower (265 kilowatts) or 402 hp (300 kW) in Boost Mode. The more powerful S grade has 429 hp (320 kW) or 496 hp (370 kW) in Boost Mode.

The updated E-Tron models reportedly debut sometime before the end of the year. They'll be available as 2023 model year vehicles.