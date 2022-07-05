Listen to this article

The Chevrolet Camaro did not start 2022 with a bang. The first quarter saw sales drop 5.3 percent compared to Q1 2021, but sales rebounded in Q2. Chevrolet moved 4,545 models, putting it up 62.8 percent compared with the same period last year and almost beating the Mustang. It’s now up 13.9 percent for the year, yet it still trails the Ford Mustang and Dodge Challenger.

The Blue Oval continues to lead the pack, moving 4,647 models between April 1 and June 30, up 107.5 percent. However, the Mustang remains down for the year, 17.9 percent and 26,244 models sold. The Dodge Challenger sits between the two, but it’s much closer to the Mustang than the 11,255 Camaro models sold so far in 2022.

Over the last three months, Dodge moved 14,558 Challengers, which is down 3 percent. The Challenger is down 15 percent for the year, but it’s right behind the Mustang in overall sales, with 25,682 models moved in the first half of the year.

Car sales in the US fell across manufacturers over the second quarter, with only Chrysler seeing a boost thanks to a 143 percent increase in Pacifica sales, putting the brand up 95 percent for the quarter. However, the rest of the industry saw no such boost, with Q2 sales dropping 10 to 50 percent depending on the brand. Acura sales fell by 51 percent, for example.

The overall Dodge sales fell 30 percent for the quarter and are down 33 percent for the year. Chevrolet sales are also down, 10.5 percent for Q2 and 15 percent for the year. Sales for Ford actually increased by 30 percent for the time, but overall sales for the year are still down 7.9 percent.

The Camaro’s low sales have many wondering if Chevrolet will discontinue it after the 2024 model year. We know Ford is already prepping the next-generation Mustang for an April 17, 2023 reveal. Dodge will drop the Hellcat models from the Challenger lineup after 2023, and we know it’s preparing an all-electric muscle car for 2024, but we don’t know if it’s the next-gen Challenger. The industry faces several challenges, including supply chain issues affecting nearly every make and model.