Can you believe we are already halfway through 2022? Thus far it's been another difficult year for automakers thanks to the chip shortage that continues to wreak havoc across the globe. Combined with record-high fuel prices, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and fears of a global recession, sales are generally down at every brand. How is all of this affecting pickup trucks, the best-selling vehicle segment in the United States?

Generally speaking, truck sales are down double-digits. Through the first six months of 2022, only Toyota is bucking the trend with a barely-there sales increase of just 1 percent. The Chevrolet Silverado is down 9.3 percent, with its GMC Sierra sibling falling 14.1 percent. The best-selling Ford F-Series shows a decrease of 17.3 percent, and Ram is down 22 percent. The death watch for the Nissan Titan continues, with sales dropping 36.9 percent through the first half of 2022.

That's an overall look at the truck market in the US thus far, but what about actual sales numbers? The F-Series still rules them all with 299,345 units sold through June 2022. Ford is expanding its sales lead over second-place Chevrolet, which moved 264,139 trucks for the same period. Ram is close behind in third with 244,983, followed by GMC with 118,938 sales. The Toyota Tundra clocked 44,316 sales, but the Nissan Titan is a distant last place at just 11,212 sold units.

Model Q2 2022 Sales Year-To-Date Sales YTD % Difference Ford F-Series 158,644 299,345 -17.3% Chevrolet Silverado 143,032 264,139 -9.3% Ram 117,867 244,983 -22% GMC Sierra 62,321 118,938 -14.1% Toyota Tundra 7,098 44,316 +1.0% Nissan Titan 4,794 11,212 -36.9%

Keep in mind, these numbers represent all 2022 sales thus far, not just the second quarter. Only 4,794 Titans sold from April through June, a staggering drop of 53 percent for Nissan's big pickup. It adds further support to rumors that the Japanese brand will exit the fullsize segment soon, possibly in 2024 or 2025. Meanwhile, Ford's 17-percent year-to-date drop could be turning around, as the Blue Oval posted strong F-Series sales for June equating to an increase of 26.3 percent versus June 2021.

Ram and General Motors apparently aren't enjoying the same upswing. Neither company offers sales reporting by month as Ford does, but for the second quarter of 2022 (April-June) Ram sales were down 27 percent. Silverado sales were down 13.2 percent for the same stretch, and GMC Sierra sales fell 17.5 percent.