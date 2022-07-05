Listen to this article

Lexus has given the ES interior and tech updates for the European market, keeping the midsize sedan updated for the 2023 model year. The enhancements aim to upgrade the entire experience while inside the car, plus additional convenience features to keep up with the times.

For 2023, the Lexus ES builds upon the updates for the 2022 model year. It receives an updated multimedia system, said to provide faster response, more intuitive operation, and access to more functions. It also comes with cloud-based navigation, improved recognition of voice commands, and wireless Apple CarPlay. Unfortunately, Android smartphone users will have to make do with a wired connection.

Gallery: 2023 Lexus ES (Europe)

9 Photos

Meanwhile, the new cloud-based navigation aims to provide real-time road and traffic information, which includes local fuel prices and parking. The "Hey Lexus" on-board assistant responds to audio commands, including informal comments like "I'm cold."

Lexus also upgraded the car's data communications module, now allowing the ES to be connected to the internet. This allows the ES to use e-Care, a remote diagnostic service, as well as the use of Lexus Link smartphone app that can remotely lock or unlock the doors, operate the hazard lights, and the set the air conditioning to preferred settings.

The 2023 Lexus ES also gets a revised center console. Gone were the days of the touchpad, now replaced with a pair of cupholders. The wireless charging tray is now outside of the console box as well, while USB-A and USB-C ports are made available. There is also a new Ammonite Sand interior color option.

Meanwhile, a new ES F Sport Design trim has been made available for Europe, which features a set of 19-inch wheels, 10 exterior color options, 4 interior options, and F Sport Design badges near the fenders.

The production of the 2023 Lexus ES will begin in August. We've contacted Lexus USA to check if these updates will arrive in the US. We'll update this story once we hear back from the company.